The police in Ondo State have announced the restriction of vehicular and motorcycle movement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Local Government (LG) election.

Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police in the state, announced this in a statement made available by the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, a chief superintendent of police, said the directive was for security reasons.

According to him, commuters who may have a reason to use the state as passage are pre-informed of the restrictions to help adjust their plans ahead of the D-day.

“However, security personnel, health workers, firefighters and other essential service providers are allowed free movement to carry out their duties. Cases of emergency are also considered for movement.

“We urge all eligible voters to abide by the rules guiding the electoral process while carrying out their civic duties,” he said.

“All intending miscreants who may want to cause mayhem on election day are warned to stay clear.

“All machineries are in place to nip any untoward act as they raise their ugly heads,” he said.

The police commissioner also said that adequate security had been put in place for both human and material resources to ensure smooth passage of the electoral process.

(NAN)

