The police in Rivers State have confirmed the death of a Dutch, Gibson Reuben, who, until his passing, was the managing director of the Rivers State Cassava Project Limited.

Mr Reuben drowned after his vehicle plunged into the Aleto-Eleme River in Rivers State while attempting to escape from people who wanted to abduct him.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to her, the tragic event occurred on Monday night.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, has launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

“The unknown gunmen ambushed Reuben’s vehicle, forcing him to lose control and plunge the white Toyota Hilux van into the Aleto-Eleme River.

“The mobile police personnel accompanying Rueben managed to escape from the river,” she said.

Mrs Iringe-Koko stated that a search party was immediately dispatched to locate and rescue Mr Rueben.

“The search party eventually recovered the expatriate’s lifeless body along with the vehicle,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the police commissioner, Mr Adepoju has since visited the crime scene and assured the public that the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice

Mrs Iringe-Koko appealed to the public to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deplorable Eleme-Refinery-Onne Road, which is undergoing reconstruction, has become a hotspot for kidnappers and armed robbers.

Due to the deplorable state, vehicles and pedestrians travelling at night are often targeted.

