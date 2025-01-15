The Super Eagles B team have been drawn into a highly competitive Group D of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), alongside defending champions Senegal, Congo, and Sudan.
The draw, which took place on Wednesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, has set up a thrilling encounter between the Super Eagles B team and some of the top teams on the continent.
Senegal, the reigning champions, will be looking to defend their title, while Congo and Sudan will also be seeking to make a strong impression in the tournament.
The Super Eagles B team, led by the duo of Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, will be determined to make a positive impact in the tournament and bring glory to Nigeria.
The newly unveiled Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, will be carrying out a supervisory role with the team.
Historic
This year’s CHAN is historic, as it will be the first time the tournament is co-hosted by three nations: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
The competition, initially scheduled for earlier, was rescheduled to August 2025 to ensure world-class infrastructure and facilities.
The new CHAN trophy, unveiled earlier on Wednesday, is a stunning work of art featuring 54 intricate lines symbolizing Africa’s unity.
This bold statement reflects the tournament’s growing prestige.
CAF has also announced a significant increase in prize money, with the champions set to pocket $3.5 million (over N5bn), up from $2 million in the previous edition. The total prize pool has also been increased by 32% to $10.4 million.
The CHAN, first held in 2009, has produced five different champions, with DR Congo and Morocco leading with two titles each. Senegal, the reigning champions, won their first CHAN title in 2022.
Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania automatically qualified for the tournament as co-hosts, heading Groups A, B, and C respectively. Senegal, as defending champions, led Group D.
The groups for the 2024 CHAN are as follows:
Group A:
Kenya
Morocco
Angola
DR Congo
Zambia
Group B:
Uganda
Madagascar
Mauritania
Burkina Faso
Central African Republic
Group C:
Tanzania
Niger Republic
Guinea
Q2 (TBD)
Q1 (TBD)
Group D:
Senegal
Congo
Sudan
Nigeria
The CHAN is exclusively for players competing in their home leagues, making it a vital platform for showcasing African-based talent.
