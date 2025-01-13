The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested four firefighters who allegedly stole four fire trucks belonging to the Akwa Ibom Fire Service.
The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, paraded the suspects before reporters at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday, 13 January, during his maiden press briefing.
According to Mr Azare, the four fire trucks were stolen in 2021 and taken to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they were leased to some multinationals at the rate of N140,000 per truck per day for an initial period of three years.
“The link company share was N80,000 while the fire service officials share stood at N60,000 per truck per day. The deal was done in 2021 and was expected to terminate by 2024.
|
“However, about two months before the expiration of the deal, the command acted and recovered the vehicles.
“The four suspects arrested in the case will be charged to court soon while the trucks will be released to the government to continue to serve the good people of the state while we continue to look for others at large,” Mr Azare told reporters.
He said the police acted based on a tip-off.
The four recovered trucks were parked at the police headquarters as of Monday during the press briefing.
Mr Azare appealed for understanding and support from journalists in Akwa Ibom.
“As far as I am concerned, media practitioners are my first constituency,” he told reporters.
READ ALSO: Ogun court convicts POS operator over failure to pay back N200,000 loan
“It may interest you to know that you are the first group of stakeholders I am meeting, barely a few days after assuming office as the Commissioner of Police in this great state, Akwa Ibom. This underscores the importance I attach to my colleagues in the pen-pushing profession.
“I consider you all partners in progress and look forward to a symbiotic relationship that will enable us to work together to maintain peace and security in our dear state. I intend to make this interaction a regular occurrence so we can freely discuss and exchange ideas.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999