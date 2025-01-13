The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested four firefighters who allegedly stole four fire trucks belonging to the Akwa Ibom Fire Service.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, paraded the suspects before reporters at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday, 13 January, during his maiden press briefing.

According to Mr Azare, the four fire trucks were stolen in 2021 and taken to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they were leased to some multinationals at the rate of N140,000 per truck per day for an initial period of three years.

“The link company share was N80,000 while the fire service officials share stood at N60,000 per truck per day. The deal was done in 2021 and was expected to terminate by 2024.

“However, about two months before the expiration of the deal, the command acted and recovered the vehicles.

“The four suspects arrested in the case will be charged to court soon while the trucks will be released to the government to continue to serve the good people of the state while we continue to look for others at large,” Mr Azare told reporters.

He said the police acted based on a tip-off.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The four recovered trucks were parked at the police headquarters as of Monday during the press briefing.

Mr Azare appealed for understanding and support from journalists in Akwa Ibom.

“As far as I am concerned, media practitioners are my first constituency,” he told reporters.

“It may interest you to know that you are the first group of stakeholders I am meeting, barely a few days after assuming office as the Commissioner of Police in this great state, Akwa Ibom. This underscores the importance I attach to my colleagues in the pen-pushing profession.

“I consider you all partners in progress and look forward to a symbiotic relationship that will enable us to work together to maintain peace and security in our dear state. I intend to make this interaction a regular occurrence so we can freely discuss and exchange ideas.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

