Olamide Thomas, who was detained on cyberbullying charges for social media remarks was released from Suleja prison, Niger State, Thursday, after meeting her bail conditions.

The police arrested, detained and subsequently charged the activist for the curses she rained last October via a Facebook live video on President Bola Tinubu, his son Seyi Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi,

The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered her detained in Suleja prison following her arraignment on three counts of cyberbullying on 20 December 2024, and subsequently granted her bail on 6 January.

However, Ms Thomas, a nurse, could not meet her bail conditions until Thursday.

Her lawyer, Seprebofa Oyeghe, confirmed her release from prison to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview Thursday. “We just departed the Suleja Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger State, with our client, Olamide Thomas,” Mr Oyeghe said Thursday afternoon.

Arrest and prosecution

The police arrested Ms Thomas in Somolu, Lagos State on Friday13 December 2024 over allegations of cursing and wishing death upon President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, as well as the children of the IGP, Mr Egbetokun, and the police spokesperson, Mr Adejobi.

She had live-streamed the video on her Facebook page on 20 October, shortly after she was reportedly brutalised by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate.

A day after her arrest, the police flew her to Abuja for further interrogation by the National Cyber-Crime Centre (NCCC) of the Nigerian police and subsequent prosecution.

The police subsequently charged her with three counts of cyberbullying.

In one of the counts, the prosecution alleged that Ms Thomas, during her video transmission, made remarks in Yoruba that included placing curses on Seyi Tinubu, wishing him death, and predicting calamity for the Tinubu family within the year. The charge stated that these comments were made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu,” adding that “such communication places the said Mr Seyi Tinubu in fear of death, violence, or bodily harm.”

The second count similarly accused her of bullying, threatening, and harassing Mr Egbetokun in the same video transmission, causing him to fear death, violence, or bodily harm.

In the third count, the police alleged that she made curses directed at Mr Adejobi, the police spokesperson, claiming his children would die before his eyes and that he would bury all his children in a single day. The charge stated that these comments were also made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Muyiwa Adejobi,” adding that “such communication places him in fear of the death of his loved ones.”

The prosecution said each of the three counts was contrary to and punishable under section 24 (2) (a) Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc, Amendment) Act, 2024.

Ms Thomas pleaded not guilty to all three counts during her arraignment on 20 December 2024.

#EndSARS memorial

On 20 October, police reportedly arrested about 23 activists who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. Officers initially dispersed the crowd using teargas before detaining the activists and transporting them in a Black Maria to Panti Police Station in Yaba, where they were held.

The date marks the tragic events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces, particularly the Army, opened fire on peaceful protesters at the tollgate, which had become the epicentre of the dayslong #EndSARS movement against police brutality. Many were injured or killed during the incident.

Since then, 20 October has been observed by Nigerians to honour the victims and reflect on the struggle against police highhandedness and systemic governance issues. However, the police have consistently blocked #EndSARS memorial gatherings at the site each year.

