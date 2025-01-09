When I submitted the manuscript of my book, Let the Shaman Die, seeking a potential endorsement, it felt akin to dispatching a letter to the White House, fervently hoping that, amid the overwhelming tide of daily correspondence, it might somehow capture the President’s attention and against all odds, elicit a response.

Ordinarily, I would be far removed from the table where a sage like Toyin Falola holds court, but having two famous friends who are intellectual high chiefs certainly has its perks. I leveraged the star power of Professors Farooq Kperogi and Moses Ochonu to smoothen my path at every turn.

At 72, Professor Falola is inundated with a ceaseless flow of similar requests. But unlike a President who might casually affix a signature, Falola engages each submission with rigor, sifting through dense manuscripts—a task that can span days if not weeks, before offering his endorsement. A man of his stature will not lend his esteemed name to any work without first subjecting it to a thorough and discerning review. His responses reflect an unparalleled depth of engagement, demonstrating that he has delved into the intricacies of the text.

If you’re new to the African intellectual ecosystem, one name that resonates with unparalleled frequency is Professor Toyin Falola. A cursory search reveals an astonishing oeuvre—over 200 authored and edited volumes, alongside innumerable articles and chapters that makes you question whether you have been spending your time wisely.

Growing up, there was a legend about an otherworldly intelligent man whose voracious appetite for books and knowledge, overstimulated his brain, driving him to insanity. Iterations of this cautionary tale abound across cultures, serving as a reminder of the supposed perils of intellectual excess. Yet, luminaries such as Albert Einstein, Noam Chomsky, and Toyin Falola challenge these narratives, their cognitive resilience seemingly forged from an indestructible alloy, far surpassing the ordinary—perhaps something akin to titanium.

One cannot help but marvel at the seemingly preternatural mental and physical endurance that enables a man to operate with such remarkable efficiency. The enigma of Falola’s prodigious capacity is one that beckons further exploration, as his tireless contributions continue to defy the conventional limits of human capability.

When I think of Professor Falola, I imagine a labyrinthine network of data and insights meticulously organized within his cerebral cortex, maintained in a state of delicate equilibrium. Each time he engages with a query, this wealth of knowledge stirs, each piece vying for expression within a finite time frame. The sheer volume of information he navigates raises the question: how does this man remain sane?

Arguably the most decorated academic in Africa, Falola’s contributions have been acknowledged through numerous awards in every continent of the globe but mostly in Africa, underscoring his impact on African historiography and global scholarship.

Toyin Omoyeni Falola was born on January 1, 1953, in Ibadan, Nigeria.

In his memoir, A Mouth Sweeter Than Salt, Falola provides a vivid and detailed account of his early life growing up, offering rare glimpses into the influences that shaped him into the scholarly and pedagogical force he would become.

Of all the influences in his formative years, Falola’s grandmother appears to have been the most significant. Iya Alaro, the character with a “mouth sweeter than salt,” symbolizes wisdom and storytelling prowess. Her tales were captivating, using oral tradition to impart knowledge, cultural values, and history. The metaphor of a “sweet mouth” in the book highlights the nourishing and powerful nature of her words, which drew listeners in and left a lasting impact. It’s easy to see how the grandson of a griot would evolve into a world-renowned historian.

Falola earned his B.A. and Ph.D. in History from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1981. His academic journey, however, has transcended national boundaries, taking him to the world’s most esteemed institutions. Over the years, he has taught and conducted research at prestigious universities, including the University of Cambridge in England, York University in Canada, and Smith College in Massachusetts.

Additionally, he has been a distinguished presence at the Australian National University in Canberra and the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos, Nigeria. Currently, Falola holds the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin, where he also serves as a University Distinguished Teaching Professor.

Falola is one of the world’s most widely cited intellectuals and one of Africa’s most distinguished voices, yet he exudes an extraordinary humility, unpretentiousness, and remarkable approachability. A conversation with him is an enriching experience, offering a wealth of captivating anecdotes and witty remarks that leave you both entertained and deeply reflective.

He once regaled an audience with his reasoning for embracing traditional titles alongside his already illustrious array of academic honors. The Bopapitan of Ibadan quipped that he was uncertain which facet of his accomplishments might earn him passage when he encounters the celestial gatekeeper. Though delivered in jest, his remark illuminated the profound significance of a life enriched through a mosaic of varied experiences.

In A Nostalgic Memoir of Nigeria, which highlights his early views on education, he wrote:

“My grandmother, who had never stepped into a classroom, would laugh and tell me that books were like food for the mind. But the greatest lesson she taught me was that wisdom did not reside in the pages of books alone, sometimes, it was in the unspoken words of our elders, in the silence of our thoughts.”

This anecdote reflects Falola’s profound appreciation not only for formal education but also for the integration of various sources of knowledge, underscoring the importance of both intellectual and personal growth.

Falola has been bestowed with over thirty lifetime achievement awards, sixteen honorary doctorates, a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree, and three chieftaincy titles. While he was named a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by former President Buhari, many argue that a man who truly embodies the finest qualities of Project Nigeriana warrants even greater recognition. As a member of the esteemed Scholars Council of the U.S. Library of Congress, Falola may not be particularly concerned with such accolades, yet one must wonder—shouldn’t a prophet receive full honor in his own homeland?

Earlier this month, he celebrated another year of life. A video surfaced online in which he was chanting “hip hip hurray” with the exuberance of a teenager coming of age, surrounded by his loved ones. That’s quintessential Falola. What more can one wish for a man whom the gods have elevated to the pinnacle of greatness? Having discovered this genius later in life, I have committed myself to a sustained engagement with his work and to sharing his profound philosophy with the wider world.

To the mentor of mentors, the distinguished scholar, the public intellectual, the prolific author, the devoted teacher, the loving husband and father, the Bopapitan of Ibadan, and above all, a paragon of human decency—may you live long and continue to inspire us.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

