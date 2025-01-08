The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of `Operation Hadin Kai` have eliminated 34 terrorists in an encounter at Sabon Gari Village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, in a statement on Wednesday, said the encounter took place on 4 January when unspecified number of ISWAP/BHT terrorists riding on motor cycles and gun trucks engaged the troops.

Mr Buba said the terrorists had attempted to surprise the troops to retaliate the recent killing of their commander and combatants by the troops.

According to him, the terrorists were taken unaware when the troops fighting patrol returning to base foiled their planned attack as soon as the attack commenced.

“Additionally, troops’ reinforcement team comprising elements of Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilante as well as hybrid forces’ timely arrived the scene to overpower the terrorists.

“Furthermore, though troops` reinforcement team encountered Improvise Explosive Device, injuring the vigilante commander. The reinforcement team arrived timely to decimate the fleeing terrorist,” he said.

Mr Buba said the air component also conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorists, with several terrorists eliminated and weapons recovered.

“On the whole, 34 terrorists were killed and 23 AK 47 weapons recovered.

“Troops also recovered with over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions,” he added.

Mr Buba said that six personnel, whose names are yet to be disclosed, were killed in action.

He said withholding their names allowed administrative procedures of notifying their Next of Kin.

“On the whole, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is profoundly conscious of its role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation.

“Accordingly, troops remain committed to the course of defeating the terrorists,” he said.

(NAN)

