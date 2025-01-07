President John Mahama of Ghana has appointed Augustus Tannoh as the presidential adviser on the 24-hour economy and the rapid growth of exports.

Mr Tannoh, a 68-year-old former presidential candidate, will oversee the implementation of the 24-hour economy—a major campaign promise made by the new president.

President Mahama was inaugurated on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement issued on Monday by Felix Kwakye, Mr Mahama announced the appointment of Mr Tannoh along with six other officials.

During his campaign, the president pledged to introduce deliberate policy interventions to encourage and support businesses and companies to operate 24/7, preferably in a three-shift system of eight hours each.

He emphasised the creation of an enabling environment to boost productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs.

Other key appointments include Julius Debrah as chief of staff, a role he also held during Mr Mahama’s first tenure.

Valerie Sawyerr has been named Senior Presidential Adviser on Governmental Affairs, while Prosper Bani will serve as Director of the Temporary Security Taskforce.

Callistus Mahama has been appointed Executive Secretary to the President, and Marietta Brew will act as Legal Counsel.

The surprise appointment is that of Felix Ofosu as the acting spokesperson.

Mr Ofosu, a member of Parliament, has drawn attention as analysts question how effectively one can combine the responsibilities of a lawmaker and government’s spokesperson

Ghana’s law allows appointments of MPs into executive positions.

Mr Mahama campaigned on fixing the economy and restoring economic stability in Ghana.

As he is serving a single term, there is heightened expectation for him to deliver results promptly.

The newly sworn-in president previously served as president from 2012 to 2016. After losing his re-election bid in 2016, he made an unsuccessful attempt to return to office in 2020.

Mr Mahama emerged victorious in the 7 December presidential election by defeating the incumbent Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

