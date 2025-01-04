The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved his cabinet, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in what his chief press secretary describes as a “normal exercise” in the state’s political culture.
This move comes just three days after the governor suspended the chairman and board members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission due to alleged unauthorised recruitment of over 1,000 teachers.
According to Ibrahim Addara, the chief press secretary, the dissolution affects the state’s commissioners and the SSG, but not other appointees.
The reason for the dissolution was not disclosed by the governor.
|
Mr Addara wrote in a Friday statement that dissolving cabinets is a normal practice in Nasarawa State, allowing the governor to make adjustments and re-structure his cabinet.
READ ALSO: No disagreement with governors on LG autonomy – Tinubu
Mr Sule had previously dissolved his cabinet in August 2021.
The governor’s decision can be seen as a strategic move to reorganise his administration and address pressing issues in the state, Mr Addara added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999