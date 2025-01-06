The Nigerian Army has uncovered 20 illegal refining sites and apprehended 11 suspected operators of the facilities during ongoing raids in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

Danjuma Danjuma, the Nigerian Army 6 Division spokesperson in Port Harcourt, announced Monday that troops had also dismantled the illegal refineries.

He said that soldiers also confiscated 31 boats, seven vehicles, and 190,000 litres of petroleum products and arrested 11 suspected oil thieves between 30 December 2024 and 5 January.

“At Oando Wellhead in Benkrukru, within the Okordia general area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, troops discovered four oil sewage tanks containing over 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“We also recovered 700 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil packed in sacks, along with a suction machine.”

Mr Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel, said that troops subsequently advanced to the Amalaghakiri community in the Nembe area of Bayelsa, where two additional illegal refining sites were destroyed, and 15,000 litres of unidentified petroleum products were seized.

He said soldiers dismantled an illegal artisanal refinery and confiscated 1,500 litres of stolen products in Oyeregbene, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“In Omoku, Rivers, troops interrupted oil thieves siphoning petroleum products. The suspects fled before we arrived.

“At the scene, we discovered an illegal connection point on the Oando Pipeline in Ebocha and seized four boats carrying over 22,000 litres of stolen products.

“In the Obiafu oil field and Mbgede in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, troops dismantled four illegal refineries and confiscated five wooden boats, 108 locally made ovens, and 38,000 litres of petroleum products,” he added.

The army spokesperson stated that further operations in the Ozaa West, Obuzor, and Okoloma communities dismantled two illegal refineries.

“Other seized items included 32 drum pots, 21 drum receivers, two pumping machines, and 13,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.”

He added that soldiers on routine patrol along the Pan Ocean Nigeria Ltd pipeline in Ivada, Ethiope West, Delta State, intercepted vehicles engaged in illegal activities.

“Two J5 Boxer vehicles were found transporting 15 cellophane bags containing 7,500 litres of stolen products.

“Additionally, 2,500 litres of crude oil were seized at Ikengbensi waterways in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta.

“Eight drums, holding approximately 2,240 litres of petrol, were intercepted at Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, awaiting smuggling to a neighbouring country,” Mr Danjuma said.

He said that the suspects would be charged in court.

“The General Officer Commanding the division, Major-General Jamal Abdussalam, has urged troops to intensify their efforts to eradicate all illegal refining sites across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States in 2025.”

(NAN)

