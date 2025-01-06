The Kano State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, on Sunday resigned from his appointment.
The spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, said the governor has accepted the resignation and wished Mr Diggol success in his future endeavours.
Mr Diggol was the Commissioner for Transportation but was later transferred to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation in a recent cabinet reshuffle.
Mr Bature said, “Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude to Mr Diggol for his selfless service, unwavering commitment, dedication, and exemplary work ethic during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council.”
|
No reason (s) was given for the resignation.
ALSO READ: Election Tribunal: Kano Commissioner issues death threat to judges, promises to unleash mayhem on residents
Meanwhile, the governor has recalled two commissioners he sacked in December and assigned them new roles.
Ibrahim Fagge, who was dropped as Commissioner for Finance, has been named as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, while Ladidi Garko, removed as Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, is now the chairman of the Kano State Civil Service Commission.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999