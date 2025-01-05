President Bola Tinubu has again defended the removal of petrol subsidy by his administration, saying the initiative was necessary.

Mr Tinubu spoke on Saturday during his official visit to Enugu State where he commissioned some projects executed by the state governor, Peter Mbah.

‘Nigerians can fight, grumble and abuse me’

On 29 May 2023, Mr Tinubu, in his inaugural address, announced the removal of petrol subsidy to lift a major financial burden off the back of the government.

The decision led to an increase in petrol price which immediately triggered an astronomical rise in transportation fares and prices of goods and services in the country, causing unprecedented economic hardship.

But speaking in Enugu on Saturday, Mr Tinubu insisted that the petrol subsidy removal was necessary despite abuses and grumblings by Nigerians against him.

“You are all members of one big, huge family called Nigeria but living in different rooms in the same house.

“This house, we must build it. Build it to satisfy our immediate need, which is not going to be enough yet but for tomorrow too. That is why the removal of the petrol subsidy was necessary,” he said.

Continuing, the president said: “You cannot spend the future of generations yet unborn in advance. Don’t bankrupt the nation before they are born.

“I know people will fight, grumble, and abuse me, and everything, but I asked for the job. I know what it takes. I believe in myself, and I believe I can gather a very good team and build a nation.

Praise for Peter Mbah

Mr Tinubu praised Mr Mbah for his development strides in the state, particularly stimulating economic development and security.

“He is doing a fantastic job,” he said.

“I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development. You are doing well and very focused,” the president added.

The president asked residents of the state to continue to support the governor in delivering democracy dividends.

“Please, continue to cooperate and collaborate with your son, brother and friend here, Mbah, who is really committed to push the development of Enugu State and be a good symbol of South-eastern states,” he stated.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Tinubu commissioned several projects completed by Governor Mbah during the visit.

Some of the projects commissioned by the president were the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state.

Others included multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, and a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.

