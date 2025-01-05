Last year was rough. The Olympics in Paris? A letdown. Football and athletics? Missed chances. But now, Nigerians are hungry for some measure of success to afford some joy. This is the year Nigerians hope their athletes reclaim their place as a global sports powerhouse.

The question is: Will 2025 be the year Nigeria reclaims its sporting glory?

Get ready, Nigeria! This year is packed with opportunities to reclaim our spot on the global sports stage. From the roar of the football stadium to the thunder of the track, Nigerian athletes are ready to prove themselves at CHAN, World Athletics Championships, and AFCON; here are the seven must-watch events that will define our sporting destiny in 2025:

CHAN 2025: A chance for domestic talent to shine

After a six-year absence, the Super Eagles B team is making a dynamic return to the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled to take place from February 1 to 28 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

This prestigious tournament, exclusively for players competing in their domestic leagues, is a crucial platform for showcasing homegrown talent. Nigeria’s Super Eagles B, composed of locally based players, are eager to surpass their previous performances and cement their place among Africa’s elite football teams.

Despite Nigeria’s rich history in African football, success at the CHAN has remained elusive. The tournament, which debuted in 2009, has been dominated by powerhouses like DR Congo and Morocco, boasting two titles each.

Nigeria’s CHAN journey has been a rollercoaster of experiences. After missing out on the first two editions, the Super Eagles B team made a strong debut in 2014, clinching third place under the guidance of the late Stephen Keshi. However, they suffered a group-stage exit in 2016 in Rwanda before achieving their best result: a runner-up finish in 2018 in Morocco.

This year, having qualified in emphatic style, expectations are high. Many believe the Super Eagles B team has what it takes to finally secure their first-ever CHAN title and write a new chapter in Nigerian football history.

AFCON 2025: Can the Super Eagles soar again?

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) returns to Morocco for the first time since 1988, from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 18, 2026. This highly anticipated tournament will see 24 teams from across the continent compete for the ultimate prize in African football.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a powerhouse in African football, boast an impressive AFCON history, with three championship titles (1980, 1994, 2013) and many semifinal appearances.

However, since their last triumph in 2013, the team has grappled with inconsistency, coming closest to glory in the most recent edition, hosted and won by Cote d’Ivoire.

The 2025 tournament presents a pivotal opportunity for the Super Eagles to reclaim their place at the summit of African football. With star players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman spearheading the squad, Nigeria has the talent and determination to make a powerful impact—and a fourth AFCON title is firmly within reach.

WAFCON 2025: The Super Falcons out to reclaim the title

Before the men take to the field for AFCON, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will take centre stage in Morocco from 5 to 26 July 2025. Though currently ranked number one in Africa, Nigeria’s Super Falcons were dethroned at the last WAFCON tournament won by South Africa’s Bayana Bayana.

With nine titles already, the Super Falcons will go all out to reestablish their continental dominance. But they face fierce competition from nations like hosts Morocco, Cameroon, and South Africa. The Super Falcons must be at their very best to maintain their dominance.

World Athletics Championships 2025: A redemption year for Nigeria’s track stars

Following the disappointment of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where Nigerian stars like Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume could not claim medals, the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan (13-21 September 2025) will offer an opportunity for redemption.

Tokyo, which previously hosted the delayed 2020 Olympics, will witness some of the world’s top track and field athletes again. For Nigeria’s Amusan, a return to form in the 100m hurdles and Brume in the long jump is crucial. Their performances could define Nigeria’s standing on the global athletics stage, with both athletes pledging to push for medals after their near misses in recent championships.

History in the Making! Nigeria storms the U-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup

Nigeria is set to make waves on the world cricket stage for the first time! The U-19 women’s team is heading to Malaysia to compete in the World Cup from 18th January to 2nd February.

Led by the dynamic duo of Captain Piety Lucky and Lillian Udeh, these trailblazers will face off against cricketing powerhouses like South Africa and New Zealand in Group C.

Their journey to the World Cup is a testament to their grit and determination. After a thrilling victory over Zimbabwe in the African qualifiers, these young stars are ready to show the world what they’re made of.

Fresh off their historic bronze medal win at the African Games, the Junior Female Yellow Greens carry a wave of momentum into this global tournament. Get ready to witness history as Nigeria’s cricketing heroes take on the world!

FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2025: Can D’Tigress continue their reign?

The FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship returns in 2025 for its 29th edition, with Nigeria’s formidable D’Tigress again in the spotlight.

Having claimed victory in the last four tournaments (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023), D’Tigress are on an unprecedented winning streak and are firm favourites to defend their title in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this August.

Because of their outstanding success, including a fantastic win at the Paris Olympics, they are now the top women’s basketball team in Africa.

Meanwhile, the men’s FIBA AfroBasket, set to take place in Angola this August, promises its share of excitement. The D’Tigers, however, face a tougher path to qualification, with their hopes resting on securing crucial victories in the final qualifying rounds.

National Sports Festival 2025: Ogun hosts the Gateway Games

Every two years, Nigeria unearths and celebrates her sports talents through the National Sports Festival (NSF), often dubbed the country’s version of the Olympic Games.

The 22nd edition, the Gateway Games, will occur from 16 to 30 May in Ogun State.

The event is a major platform for discovering and nurturing local talent in various sports. Over the years, the NSF has produced athletes representing Nigeria at international competitions.

This year’s festival will showcase Nigeria’s finest athletes and foster a sense of unity and fair play across the country.

Promising year…

As 2025 begins, Nigeria’s sporting calendar brims with excitement and opportunity. With global attention on the nation’s athletes, this year holds the potential for Nigeria to reclaim its sporting glory across various arenas.

