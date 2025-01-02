Kaduna Central Senator, Lawal Usman, on Wednesday, narrowly escaped assassination attempt while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration.
The assailants attacked Mr Usman, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), around Kawu area of Kaduna North Local Government of Kaduna State.
Witnesses said the assailants pelted Mr Usman’s vehicle with stones and bottles immediately they sighted his convoy moving around the area.
Mr Usman, who is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, confirmed the incident on his verified Facebook account.
“I have just escaped an assassination attempt by some thugs in Kaduna North,” the senator said.
Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the lawmaker were unsuccessful because his telephone lines were not connecting.
However, Ibrahim Mohammed, one of the political allies of the senator in Kaduna, confirmed the incident to this newspaper.
Another political ally of the senatorr, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, also confirmed the incident, but alleged that the thugs were recruited by the lawmaker’s political enemies.
He explained that there had been criticisms against Mr Usman’s performance at the National Assembly for non-performance since his election. He said some of his constituents are not happy with the lawmaker.
The ally said before Mr Usman was elected as a senator, he was distributing food items and money to people in many villages under his senatorial district but stopped after he was elected.
He also claimed that the action angered the residents and that many people in the senatorial district have vowed to oppose his re-election.
