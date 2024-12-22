Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for a more structured and safer approach to distributing relief materials or palliatives to prevent stampedes and loss of lives.

Mr Soludo, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, made the call while reacting to the stampede that occurred during a rice-sharing event for the less privileged in Anambra.

The stampede, which claimed 22 lives and left many others injured, occurred at Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday.

The governor expressed deep grief on the tragic loss of lives and sympathised with families of those who lost their loved ones.

“I extend my deepest condolences to families of the deceased, especially the women, the elderly, pregnant, nursing mothers and children who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“According to available information, the state government acknowledges that the Obi Jackson Foundation, led by Chief Ernest Obiejesi, organised the event.

“And the event was with the noble intention of sharing relief materials with the less privileged during this festive season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“However, the resulting tragedy underscores the urgent need for a more structured and safer approach to distributing such assistance to prevent stampede and loss of lives,” he said.

The governor said a prompt and thorough investigation had been initiated to determine the root causes of the unfortunate event.

Mr Soludo said the government would work closely with relevant agencies to ensure that any negligence or lapses in safety protocols were duly addressed.

He urged well-meaning individuals and organisations engaged in charitable activities to prioritise the safety and well-being of beneficiaries.

“It is strongly advised that future distributions of relief materials be conducted in a more organised and decentralised manner, with adequate crowd control measures in place.

“This may include establishing multiple distribution points within the community to reduce overcrowding at a single location.

“Implement a system to prioritise vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with disabilities, as well as employing trained personnel to manage crowds.

“Ensure orderly queues, provide assistance to those in need, and conduct public awareness to educate the public on safety protocols during such events,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

