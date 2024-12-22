I allowed her fidau today to take place before I would say or write anything about Rafat Salami, the ebullient, conscientious journalist who passed on in Abuja on Thursday.

Four days after Hajia Zainab Okino broke the shattering, early morning news to me on phone, I’m still struggling to accept that Rafa (as I fondly called her) is no more with us.

Rafat Salami was more than a younger professional colleague whom I had known for over 25 years; she was a lovable sister.

Rafat Salami came into my professional world during my time as the Editor- in- Chief/Chief Executive Officer of The Herald Newspapers (1996-1999). Lanre Issa-Onilu, then Abuja Bureau Chief of The Herald and now the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), who had a gift for competent hires, recruited Rafat as a reporter.

Abuja Bureau was the cornerstone of The Herald’s editorial excellence and operational success and Rafat Salami was a part of that historic success.

But Rafat Salami’s working relationship with me actually blossomed and shone brightly in the International Press Institute (IPI). In 2017, I recruited Rafa into the Nigerian National Committee of IPI. Our membership count then was less than 20 and actual active members were just about a dozen. I was the Secretary of IPI Nigeria under the Chairmanship of Mallam Kabiru Yusuf and the towering mentorship of late Mallam Ismaila Isa.

After spirited campaign, Nigeria won the rights to host the 2018 World Congress. We set up the Secretariat for the World Congress at Trust Media Group Head office. The Trust group not only graciously gave us an expansive office, it provided us with the needed facilities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For about a year, Rafat Salami and I worked almost full time as volunteers to run the Secretariat. We typically closed at night, including during Ramadan period when we had to break our fasting in the office.

I was the face of the Secretariat but Rafat was a driving force for the incredible accomplishments of the Secretariat.

Having caught the pleasantly infectious IPI bug, there was no stopping Rafat from immersing herself in the press freedom work. Rafat Salami was expectedly very active when, post-world Congress, the transformation of IPI Nigeria to a more cerebral platform began.

It was a huge delight to me and Mallam Kabiru to see Rafat Salami become a member of the executive committee of IPI Nigeria elected in 2021. It was more delightful that she offered herself for reelection as Treasurer and was successful just about two weeks ago.

I first got an inkling about her sickness during the screening of the aspirants for the Executive Committee positions. As Secretary of the screening committee, I had called her to remind her that we were waiting for her to appear before us. She informed me about her indisposition and requested for virtual screening. The chairman granted her request and she was screened virtually and was successful.

When I saw her on a wheelchair on the first day of our IPI Nigeria Annual Conference/AGM on December 11, I was disturbed but she quickly assured me that the worst was over. I believed her and took delight in taking her pictures including an iconic one in which IPI Nigeria Secretary, Ahmed Shekarau was pushing her in her wheelchair into a correct positioning in the hall for her to address the Congress.

At the dinner on the 12th, she was bright and all energy. She had banter with one of our guests who had assisted us at the World Congress Secretariat in 2017/2018, promising that the guest would join her to attend the 75th IPI Anniversary and World Congress in Vienna, Austria, next year.

Rafat’s shocking exit has elicited a wave of condolences and positive reminiscences of her worldly good conduct as a journalist and a Muslim. But there was another endeavor at which she was so outstanding and endearing: motherhood.

Ahmed, Ahmed, Ahmed. That’s her son, her world, a physically challenged but bright young man. She lived for Ahmed; Ahmed lived because of her. We can keep Rafat Salami’s spirit alive by ensuring that Ahmed has a good life.

May Allah grant Hajia Rafat Salami Aljanah Firdaus. Ameen.

Raheem Adedoyin is a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) and member of IPI Executive Board.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

