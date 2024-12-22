The music industry isn’t unfamiliar with claims of plagiarism. The British superstar Adele’s involvement has added another chapter to the pages of existing cases attracting the attention of the global music scene.

In 2015, Adele was accused of plagiarising “Million Years Ago” by Turkish music fans, who claimed the tune was similar to that of the 1985 song “Acilara Tutunmak” (Clinging to Pain) by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya.

In the same year, she released “Million Years Ago,” which also landed her in trouble nine years later (2024) as a Rio de Janeiro court in Brazil ordered the removal of the song from streaming platforms and radio worldwide.

This follows a filing of a copyright lawsuit against the singer by a local Brazilian composer, Toninhon Geraes.

Judge Victor Torres delivered the ruling after Geraes accused the British singer of copying his 1996 samba hit ‘Mulhere’, initially performed by Brazilian artiste Martinho Da Vila.

Plagiarism claims

Geraes claims that the track from Adele’s album 25 closely mirrors his 1995 composure; thus, he’s demanding compensation and recognition for the acclaimed infringement.

Geraes’ composition has long been celebrated in Brazil’s samba tradition, and it is alleged that Adele’s ‘Million Years Ago’ bears unmistakable similarities with ‘Mulhere’.

His legal team has even posted a video comparison on YouTube defending their claim.

Geraes seeks $160,000 for moral damages, lost royalties, and a songwriting credit on Adele’s album.

The court also fined the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony Music and Universal Music Group $8,000, although they appealed the decision.

Sony and Universal Records have yet to comment on the case.

While this is making headlines, the British superstar won’t be the first to have plagiarism cases. Some of the biggest names have, in one way or another, been borrowed —consciously or subconsciously-—from other artistes.

Below are some notable cases

Ed Sheeran faced a significant setback when songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington accused him of copying their track Amazing (sung by for his hit Photograph. The case concluded with Sheeran agreeing to a hefty £13.8 million settlement.

John Fogerty (the older man down the road)

In one of the most peculiar cases, John Fogerty was sued by Fantasy Records for allegedly plagiarising Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR)’s Run Through the Jungle with his solo song The Old Man Down the Road. The twist?

Fogerty had written both songs, as he was also the founding member of CCR. The court ruled in Fogerty’s favour, marking a victory for artistic self-expression.

Kathy Perry (dark horse)

Christian rapper Flame accused Katy Perry of infringing on his 2008 track Joyful Noise with her hit Dark Horse. While Perry initially lost the case, the ruling was overturned on appeal.

Coldplay (Viva La Vida)

Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani claimed that Coldplay’s Viva La Vida lifted elements from his 2004 track If I Could Fly. Although Coldplay maintained that any resemblance was purely coincidental, the case was settled out of court.

Sam Smith (stay with me)

Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” was compared to Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Rather than escalate the matter, both parties agreed to credit Petty and co-writer Jeff Lynne as co-authors of Smith’s song.

