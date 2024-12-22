Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBO, WBC, and WBA world heavyweight titles in Riyadh on Sunday morning, handing former champion Tyson Fury his second professional defeat.

The fight was a nail-biter from the first bell to the last. Both fighters went toe-to-toe for 12 grueling rounds, leaving everything they had in the ring. When the final bell rang, both were convinced they had emerged victorious.

While Usyk knelt in the centre of the ring, Fury was hugged by his corner as they waited for the announcement.

This was supposed to be Fury’s revenge, but he was out-punched once again by Usyk, who won all three judges’ scorecards 116-112.

When asked if he thought the fight was close, Usyk replied, “I win, thank God.” The Ukrainian said his win over Fury happened on the same day his boys won their judo competition, and they told him, “Papa, you are next.”

He also accepted the challenge from Daniel Dubois while giving kudos to Fury, whom he described as a great opponent over 24 rounds.

“He is a great fighter; he is a great opponent,” Usyk said in the post-match ring interview.

It remains to be seen what Fury’s next move will be after two defeats to the same opponent. Meanwhile, Usyk revealed he was going home to his wife and children for a rest and to get some food.

