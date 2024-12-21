The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed concerns about the deaths recorded in the last few days at events where palliatives and relief items were being distributed in the country.

Mr Egbetokun, therefore, warned organisers of such events to, henceforth, involve the police.

This is contained in a statement by the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday.

On 18 December, 35 minors died, while six others were critically injured during a funfair at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan.

Also, an undisclosed number of people also died on Saturday during another stampede in Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s southeast.

The same day, 10 persons died when a Catholic church in Abuja was distributing relief materials to the vulnerable.

Mr Egbetokun said the trend is worrisome and called for urgent concerns to save the lives of citizens of the country, especially the vulnerable youth and the elderly.

The IGP emphasised the dangers posed to public safety during these unorganised distributions and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and NGOs, including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives.

He said the lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives has resulted in chaos, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

“In light of these developments, the IGP has called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliatives.

“The IGP has hereby warned groups and organisers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In addition, the IGP has encouraged the general public who would want to benefit from such distributions to tread with caution, prioritizing their safety, to avoid unforeseen calamities,” Mr Adejobi wrote.

Read the full police statement below.

IGP WARNS AGAINST UNORGANIZED DISTRIBUTION OF PALLIATIVES, FUNFAIRS.

As 2 Other Incidences Hit FCT, Anambra.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has raised serious concerns about the unorganised distribution of palliatives and relief items in the country during this festive period. This trend is worrisome and calls for urgent concerns to save the lives of citizens of this country, especially the vulnerable youths and the elderly.

This warning follows a series of tragic incidents that highlight the urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general. It would be recalled that on the 18th of December 2024, a tragic incident had occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children’s fun fair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left many others critically injured.

In the early hours of today, the 21st of December 2024, another tragedy struck at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, in a similar stampede that occurred during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals. This unfortunate incident led to the death of 10 individuals, leaving many others injured.

A similar incident also occurred at Okija, Ihiala Local Government, Anambra State at a palliative distribution set up by a philanthropist identified as Obi Jackson, which led to the death of several individuals. At the moment, 3 persons have been confirmed dead while many injured have been taken to various hospitals for adequate treatment.

The IGP emphasized the dangers posed to public safety during these unorganized distributions and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and NGOs, including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives. The lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives has resulted in chaos, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

In light of these developments, the IGP has called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliatives. The IGP has hereby warned groups and organizers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In addition, the IGP has encouraged the general public who would want to benefit from such distributions to tread with caution, prioritizing their safety, to avoid unforeseen calamities.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at creating a safer and more structured environment for aid distribution in our communities. Collaborating with relevant stakeholders, the Force aims to prevent future tragedies and ensure such processes are seamless.

The IGP has ordered the Commissioners of the affected states to carry out thorough investigations into these ugly incidents for further legal actions. The Inspector-General of Police therefore sympathizes with the bereaved families and wishes those injured quick recovery.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

21ST DECEMBER, 2024.

