The 2024 Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned until 13 January to hear a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory.
The petitioners, Asue Ighodalo and the PDP, are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Mr Okpebholo as the winner of the 21 September poll.
According to INEC, Mr Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 291,667 votes against Mr Ighodalo, who got 247,274 votes.
Justice Wilfred Kpochi, the chairperson of the tribunal, adjourned for hearing following the adoption of the pre-hearing report.
In a pre-hearing report adopted on Saturday, the parties agreed to call a total of 290 witnesses.
The report outlined the timeframe for examining witnesses, with 40 minutes allocated for the examination-in-chief for each star witness, 30 minutes for cross-examination by petitioners, and 20 minutes for cross-examination by each respondent.
Other agreements reached by the parties include allocating 10 minutes for re-examination of each star witness and 25 minutes for examination-in-chief for other ordinary witnesses.
The petitioners are expected to call their witnesses within 21 days or less, while respondents will have 10 days each to call their witnesses.
According to the report, the tribunal would sit daily from 10 a.m., except on Sundays and other public holidays gazetted by law.
