The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will henceforth withdraw the driving licences and prosecute any driver or fleet operator involved in fatal road crashes.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, issued the warning on Thursday in Abuja during the annual Safety Manager Retreat, with the theme “Driver Management: Enhancing Safety Through Technology.”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual retreat is designed to routinely sensitise Safety Managers on issues and developments regarding the implementation of the Road Transport Safety Standardization Scheme (RTSSS).

This is also to attain best practices in Fleet Operations and Management, particularly in this dynamic road transport sector of the Nigerian economy.

The FRSC boss said the event was a pivotal one aimed at addressing certain critical observations made by the corps regarding the management of fleet operations in the country so far with its attendant consequences.

Mr Mohammed said that the theme resonated deeply with the importance the corps attached to the well-being of drivers being an integral safety standard among the three stipulated minimum safety standards of the RTSSS.

He said that the management of drivers was a task every fleet operator must undertake with seriousness to enhance safety on our roads.

He said, “We are gathered here today to review performance and advocate for improvement in existing fleet management practices.

According to him, we must also recognise that some of us have performed well in implementing the stipulated Minimum Safety Standards of the RTSSS.

“This, as you will attest to, must have also reflected in the patronage that your businesses enjoy, as well as reduced or non-involvement of your respective fleets in road traffic crashes.

“I therefore commend all of you in this category and also remind you that safety is a shared responsibility not only for the government.

“After detailed review of previous fleet operators’ certification exercises, general assessment of RTSSS implementation nationwide and other observed gaps, the following measures as backed by law shall come into force:

“All identified non-compliant fleet operators will be served with pre-action notices for prosecution which must be followed to logical conclusion.

“Fleet Operators who refuse access to their premises for certification teams will be prosecuted. Fleet Operators who fail to meet certification standards twice will be suspended from operation.

“Certification Stickers shall be issued only for vehicles installed with functional Speed Limiting Devices (SLD). Any drivers or fleet operator involved in a fatal road traffic crash shall be liable to prosecution,” he said

In his remark, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the FRSC management had introduced new strategies to ensure effective traffic management across the country.

Mr Egbetokun was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) in charge of Zone 7, Benneth Igwe.

The inspector-general said that the police would continue to complement the FRSC in curbing crimes and addressing motorists’ excesses on the roads.

Similarly, the representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Olubunmi Otti, urged fleet operators to always protect passengers’ rights and ensure they receive value for their money.

NAN reports that over 2,000 safety managers from various fleet operators attended the retreat, which aimed to promote best practices in fleet management, particularly in the dynamic road transport sector of Nigeria’s economy.

(NAN)

