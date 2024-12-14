The Lagos State Government launched on Saturday the Lagos Medipark project, a healthcare initiative set to redefine medical services in the state.

The project is a public-private partnership between the Lagos State Government and IASO Medipark Limited.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the project which is located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

According to its promoters, the medipark is expected to feature a 140-bed multi-specialist hospital, state-of-the-art diagnostics centre, residential spaces, training facilities and commercial and retail medical outlets.

According to Mr Sanwo-Olu, construction commences immediately and is expected to be completed for opening in 2026, offering enhanced healthcare services and new employment opportunities.

The CEO of Iwosan Investments and IASO Medipark, Fola Laoye, said the project will contribute to medical and nursing skills development, and significant job creation, with up to 1,000 jobs that will be available at the facility.

Mrs Laoye noted that another key aspect of the project is that 20 per cent of hospital beds will be reserved for indigent populations, courtesy of the support of the Lagos State Government.

More about Lagos Medipark

The Lagos Medipark project seeks to reduce medical tourism, enhance healthcare workforce training and provide quality medical care to millions of Nigerians, according to the co-founder and chairman of Iwosan Investments, Fola Adeola.

The project is promoted by Iwosan Investments Limited, a Nigerian healthcare investment company and owner of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals. Other partners include El-Alan Construction, Radical Technology Nigeria Ltd, Verraki Partners, HOK International Architects, ECAD Architects, Africonsult Engineers Ltd, JNC International and Coolink Technology.

Giving more details, the co-founder of Radical Technology Nigeria Limited and CEO Of Africonsult Engineers, Tatiana Nouri, introduced the IASO Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Consortium.

Ms Nouri said the journey began in March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a group from the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) collaborated on the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre. This experience bonded key partners, laying the foundation for the IASO Special Purpose Vehicle.

In April 2020, the Lagos State Government issued an Expression of Interest for the MediPark project, and after two years, the IASO Consortium signed the MediPark concession agreement in April 2023.

Governor’s comments

In his remarks, Mr Sanwo-Olu described the Lagos Medipark project as a significant milestone in the state’s healthcare development agenda, emphasising the government’s commitment to investing in its success.

He noted that the Lagos Medipark will attract top medical talent, cutting-edge technologies, and foster dynamic collaborations between local and international experts.

“This project is more than just a hospital; it is a visionary step towards creating a holistic healthcare ecosystem that integrates medical services with residential and commercial facilities. The Lagos Medipark symbolises our resolve to make Lagos the healthcare destination of choice in Africa,” the governor said..

Reflecting on COVID-19 challenges, Mr Sanwo-olu stressed the significance of the Lagos Medipark project and the importance of public-private partnerships to strengthen the health sector.

He added that the project is part of the broader agenda for Lagos’ development, including in health, education, infrastructure, digital economy, and the creative space.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, Lagos State Government, Bukola Odoe, praised the collaborative effort, stating that the Medipark demonstrates the power of partnerships in bridging critical healthcare gaps.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, also expressed optimism about the future of medical infrastructure in Lagos, noting that he anticipates the completion and commissioning of the facility.

