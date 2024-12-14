The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied claims that it approved the use of lung detox tea, which promotes smoking.

The agency in a statement posted on its X account on Saturday said the application for approval of the product was rejected.

According to the statement signed by the Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, the application was rejected due to its unsubstantiated and harmful claim that smoking could be made healthy by using the product.

NAFDAC said it did not register the product in question, Lung Detox Tea, or (Smokers Pride) or any similar product.

“The attention of NAFDAC has been drawn to a misleading video circulating on social media, alleging that NAFDAC approved the registration of a herbal product claiming that ‘smoking is healthy’ when used with their product.

“NAFDAC wishes to categorically state that this claim is false and completely unfounded.

“The unscrupulous individual behind this product had applied for registration, but the application was outrightly rejected due to the unsubstantiated and dangerous claim that smoking could be made “healthy” by consuming the produce,” the statement read in part.

Growing concern

Smoking remains a growing issue worldwide, and Nigeria is no exception. Both young people and older adults are increasingly engaging in the habit, making it seem like a normal part of life, which is concerning, as it contributes to serious health issues.

Agencies like NAFDAC are actively working to combat the widespread use of tobacco products through regulation and public awareness campaigns. Despite these efforts, the number of smokers continues to rise.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally, more than 37 million young people aged between 13 and 15 years use tobacco, while in Africa, about seven million people between age 13 and 15 use tobacco.

This act has a direct and devastating impact on the lungs. Over time, the chemicals in cigarette smoke damage lung tissue, leading to chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and lung cancer.

The more an individual engages in the act, the greater the risk of these conditions, which can significantly reduce the quality of life and even lead to premature death.

Public urged to report false informations

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe and scientifically validated products are approved.

The agency also outlined various channels for the public to report suspicious products or claims.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC investigates substandard amoxicillin product over safety concerns

“The public is advised to disregard this video and report any suspicious claims or products to the Agency through our official channels contact NAFDAC via 0800-162-3322, email sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng or visit our website at www.nafdac.gov.ng,” the agency wrote.

