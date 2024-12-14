As December ushers in concert highlights, reflections and celebrations, Google’s Year in Search report shines a spotlight on the songs that defined the music lovers list and the nation’s heartbeat.

This annual report offers a fascinating glimpse into the topics, people, and moments that captured the nation’s imagination over the past 12 months. The list highlights what mattered most to Nigerians online this year, from trending personalities to significant global events.

These top tracks weren’t just entertainment—they wove into weddings, parties, quiet moments, and social media feeds.

In a statement made available by Google, PREMIUM TIMES highlights how the rhythms of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and dance anthems from 2024 deeply connected with listeners and played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s shared cultural narrative.

Top Songs That Defined 2024

“Ogechi” by Brown Joel, BoyPee, and Hyce

First released in May, “Ogechi,” an ode to love, became a soulful masterpiece that weaves traditional Nigerian sounds with contemporary Afro-pop vibes. The song went viral on TikTok, and Afrobeats star Davido jumped on the remix, which made it a fan’s favourite. His feature came on the backdrop of his star-studded wedding to Chioma, and soon, it became the traditional song of the year for romantic and festive celebrations. The music video, directed by Dammy Twitch, was a visual feast, further amplifying the song’s traditional narrative. “Ogechi” saw remarkable success, with over 300,000 TikTok videos and the top 10 spots on the Apple Music Nigeria chart and the TurnTable Top 100. The seamless blend of Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin in the track enhanced its cultural resonance and broad reach.

“Piece of My Heart” by Wizkid

Arguably one of Wizkid’s best R&B in 2024, “Piece of My Heart,” his first lead single of the year, offered a rare glimpse into the global Afrobeats star’s vulnerable side. Featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz, its introspective lyrics and mellow R&B-infused Afrobeats sound made Nigerians more interested as the track became a go-to for slow-dance playlists and emotional social media content. This release was also considered “2 in 1” sound delivery quality by his fanbase, WizkidFC. The hype and global appeal saw it climb the charts on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

“Egwu” by Chike

Chike’s “Egwu” ft. Mohbad was certainly the nostalgic sound of the year. The song, released three months after Mohbad died, drew more listeners and helped relive his anticipated success. “Egwu” became a staple at events and celebrations; its lyrics celebrate love and commitment, making it an anthem for both young and old in the country. One of Mohbad’s remarkable lines was, “Music doesn’t need permission to enter your spirit.” The song topped Nigeria’s biggest aggregate music chart on playlists like Spotify’s “African Heat” and Apple Music. The music video generated over 73 million YouTube views and became a trending sound on TikTok.

“Twe Twe” by Kizz Daniel

Known for his knack for creating hits, Kizz Daniel struck gold again with “Twe Twe.” This dancefloor favourite combines playful lyrics with a catchy beat, making it a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram. The remix, featuring Davido, infused the track with fresh energy, sparking debates among fans over which version reigns supreme. Turntable Charts revealed that “Twe Twe” became the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024.

“Ozeba” by Rema

Rema’s “Ozeba” from his “HEIS” album wasn’t just a street hot song of the year; the unconventional song was also one of the most searched meanings. “Ozeba,” which translates to trouble, is a profoundly reflective track that blends traditional African rhythms with pop sensibilities. Its energy resonated with fans, from clubbing to driving or perhaps when you are on a high-level performance, and it spiked it to chart on Billboard and Apple Music. Rema’s ability to fuse personal storytelling with universal appeal undoubtedly cemented “Ozeba” as one of the year’s standout tracks.

“Commas” by Ayra Starr

Released in February, the Beninese-Nigerian singer Ayra Starr continued her rise to stardom with “Commas,” an empowering anthem celebrating financial independence and self-confidence. The track, also part of her second studio album, “The Year I Turned 21,” was a jam on TikTok for everyone who wanted to express themselves through music. Its vibrant Afropop beats made it a favourite among Gen Z listeners, while its empowering message solidified Ayra’s role as a voice for the youth. Ayra said the song had over 100 million streams on all platforms.

“I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce

Boy Spyce’s “I Don’t Care” explores self-love and emotional resilience. The song’s Afro-R&B vibes and relatable lyrics about prioritising personal well-being made it a TikTok favourite. Fans across social media used the song to soundtrack moments of self-reflection and empowerment. It also gained prominence as the two singers sampled the feel of the iconic Aki and Pawpaw as Gatemen in Love for the music video.

“Tshwala Bam” by TitoM and Yuppe

This Amapiano hit from South Africa appeared as the top cross-border song in Nigeria. It found a warm reception in the country, proving the genre’s mixed appeal. Burna Boy later jumped on the feature of the high-energy dance rhythm, making it a staple at parties and a viral sensation on TikTok, where users showcased their moves in numerous dance challenges. The music video remix with Burna amassed over 30 million views on YouTube. Mayorkun and Titum, Yuppe performed a live performance of the song.

“Double” by Kizz Daniel

“Double” was another hit from Kizz Daniel in 2024, exploring themes of ambition and success. Its motivational lyrics and danceable rhythm found their way into workout playlists and inspirational video montages, further broadening its appeal. The music video also got people talking, featuring his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, silencing controversy about their marriage.

Interestingly, Nigerians didn’t just stop at listening—they wanted to understand the stories behind the music. Among the most searched lyrics were:

“Omemma” Lyrics: The lyrics to the 11-minute gospel praise became viral for an American singer, Chandler Moore, hopping on an Igbo song title and context. One of its remarkable lines was, “You leave the 99 for 1, and you’re always on time.” This made it a praise-giving favourite among worshippers in Nigeria and abroad.

“Twe Twe” Lyrics: Song by Kizz Daniel and featuring Davido later on, the lyrics and playful theme and fans eagerly searched for the words to sing along. An entry line part like Davido’s goes, “Isakaba (baddest), Give me your bakasi oh. Your body looking like tsunami, explosive, Hiroshima, Nagasaki.”

“New National Anthem” Lyrics: After President Bola Tinubu changed the existing national anthem (Arise O Compatriot) in May, debates about the new anthem (Nigeria, We Hail Thee) got heated up and many turned to Google to familiarise themselves with the proposed lyrics.

“Favourite Girl” remix lyrics, also made to the top search. Song by British-Nigerian singer, Darkoo, it received more reception and search prominence when Rema hopped on it. Rema’s top line that certainly got evryone hooked was, “Who badder than? Bring am out, my girl fine like a Tyra Banks. I like the way she boogie down. Give me booty bounce make I elevate your finance.”

In the top search Google report, Nigerians also showcased their interest in personalities like Bobrisky and Betta Edu. Culinary curiosity, with recipes like “Pornstar Martini” topping the charts. Interest in other entertainment remained strong, with movies like A Tribe Called Judah and Treasure in the Sky dominating searches. Meanwhile, questions about global events, beauty tips, and local slang revealed the diverse range of topics that piqued Nigerians’ interest.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

Top 10 Trending Songs of 2024 on Google Nigeria

1. “I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce

2. “Ozeba” by Rema

3. “Commas” by Ayra Starr

4. “Twe Twe” by Kizz Daniel

5. “Piece of My Heart” by Wizkid

6. “Egwu” by Chike

7. “Double” by Kizz Daniel

8. “Ogechi” by Brown Joel

9. “Twe Twe Remix” ft. Davido

10. “Tshwala Bam” by TitoM and Yuppe

Top Lyrics on Google Nigeria 2024

1. Ogechi lyrics

2. Ozeba lyrics

3. Omemma by Chandler Moore lyrics

4. Marhaba lyrics

5. xxxtentacion Hope lyrics

6. Commas by Ayra Starr lyrics

7. Twe Twe lyrics

8. Abanikanda lyrics

9. New national anthem of nigeria lyrics

10. Favourite girl remix lyrics

