Over 1.3 million residents have been enrolled in the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, Ilera-Eko, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Emmanuella Zamba, has said.
Speaking at a media parley as part of activities marking the 2024 Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Ms Zamba noted that since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, the state has significantly advanced toward its UHC goals.
According to Ms Zamba, the scheme offers comprehensive healthcare coverage for residents, underscoring the government’s dedication to making healthcare a fundamental right rather than a privilege.
“Universal Health Coverage is not just a global ideal; it is a fundamental human right,” Ms Zamba stated.
She emphasised that investing in health translates to strengthening the backbone of society, ensuring a more productive workforce, and fostering national resilience.
Lagos efforts
Ms Zamba further shared insights into the growth of the scheme, the enhanced enrolment process, and public awareness campaigns designed to simplify access to healthcare services, stating that the scheme recently expanded its benefits package.
Ms Zamba noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent Executive Order, domesticating the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, mandates enrolment in Ilera Eko for all Lagos residents, reinforcing the state’s commitment to UHC.
“Plans are also underway to leverage technology, expand the healthcare provider network, and maintain high-quality service delivery”, she said.
Achievements of Ilera Eko
In her remarks, the Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at LASHMA, Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, highlighted the achievements of the Ilera Eko scheme, speaking of its affordability, accessibility, and extensive provider network for both public and private healthcare facilities.
“Ilera Eko ensures that no Lagosian is left behind,” Ms Tayo-Adetoro noted, referencing the recent Executive Order mandating enrollment in the scheme for all residents.
She noted that the directive aligns with the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, strengthening the state’s health equity drive.
Ms Tayo-Adetoro added that LASHMA, in a bid to simplify enrollment, has embarked on innovative initiatives, including partnerships with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).
“This collaboration allows residents to register for Ilera Eko at any of LASRRA’s 62 outlets statewide, enhancing access to healthcare services”, she said.
“Another breakthrough initiative is the “Drug Access Expansion,” piloted in April 2024. This allows enrollees to access prescribed medications at over 300 community pharmacies, ensuring convenience and continuity of care”, she said.
Ms Tayo-Adetoro added that the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) provides free or heavily subsidised healthcare to vulnerable groups.
The Ilera-Eko scheme, launched in 2015, aims to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage to all residents, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.
