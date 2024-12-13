Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf sacked the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi, and five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said Mr Yusuf also scrapped the office of Chief of Staff (CoS) and directed its occupant, Shehu Sagagi, to standby for further instructions.

“Those affected by the major shake-up are the Chief of Staff, Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi, whose office is now scrapped, and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, dropped on health grounds,” the statement stated.

The commissioners relieved of their appointments are Ibrahim Fagge of the Ministry of Finance; Ladidi Garko of Culture and Tourism; Baba Dantiye of Information and Internal Affairs; Shehu Yammedi of Special Duties; and Abbas Sani-Abbas, of Rural and Community Development.

The governor also reassigned the deputy governor, Aminu Abdulssalam, from the Ministry of Local Government to Higher Education; Mohammad Usman moved from Science and Technology to the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Yusuf Ibrahim from Higher Education to Science, Technology and Innovation.

Others on reassignment include Amina Abdullahi from Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to the Ministry for Women, Children and the Disabled and Nasiru Sule-Garo from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The Commissioner for Project Monitory and Evaluation, Ibrahim Namadi, moved to the Ministry of Transport, while Umar Doguwa moved from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Also, Ali Makoda moved from Water Resources to the Ministry of Education, Aisha Saji from the Ministry of Women, Children and Disabled to Tourism and Culture, and Muhammad Diggol from Transport to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

According to the statement, the governor directed the chief of staff and the five dropped commissioners to report to his office for possible reassignment.

