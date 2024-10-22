The Kano State Government has revoked the accreditation of 14 journalists to the Government House in Kano.

The revocation was communicated to the reporters on Monday in a memo signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature.

Mr Bature asked the affected organisations to send replacements for the banned reporters.

Mr Bature gave no reason for the decision, but some of the affected journalists said they had disagreements with the government media managers over issues of privileges.

The reporters said they were banned from covering Governor Abba Yusuf’s condolence visit to Jigawa last week following a petrol tanker explosion.

They reportedly resisted security agents at the Jigawa Government House who restricted them from covering Governor Yusuf and his host, Governor Umar Namadi.

The reporters were also said to have upset the media managers by meeting Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed during a visit to Kano for a religious event.

The 14 journalists include directors, producers, and cameramen from government-owned and private media organisations.

banned journalists are:

Aliyu Yusuf, Director Public Enlightenment.

Sani Suraj Abubakar, PRO

Adamu Dabo, Chairman Crew – FRCN

Naziru Yau – ARTV

Sadiq Sani – ARTV

Rabiu Sunusi, Triumph

Umar Sheka – Freedom

Jabir Dan’abba, Nasara

Simon, AIT Cameraman-

Nasiru Danhaki, NTA

Labara Sound manager

Abdullahi Sule, Driver

Murtala Baba Kusa, Express

Ibrahim Muazzam, Radio Kano.

