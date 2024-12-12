Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport (EAICA) Ado-Ekiti, has received the approval of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence non-scheduled flight operation effective 15 December.

A statement from the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, noted that NCAA, in a letter dated 11 December, and addressed to the governor, said the approval of the non-scheduled operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) at the airport is for a period of six months – 15 December 2024 to 15 June 2025.

According to him, the letter, which was signed by NCAA Acting Director General, Chris Najomo, was in response to the state government’s application for flight operational permit for the airport.

The statement reads in part: “According to NCAA, the approval for a six months non-schedule operation at the airport is to enable the NCAA validate the implementation of the pending findings and to allow Ekiti State Government time to rectify a few outstanding corrective action items indicated in the agency’s last inspection report.

“As part of compliance steps towards the commencement of the non-scheduled flight operations at the airport, operations are to be in agreement with relevant agencies for provision of essential services, including Air Traffic Services, Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Security and Meteorological services.

“It will be recalled that the state government had earlier signed MoUs and Service Level Agreements with these federal aviation agencies.”

Welcome development

Mr Oyebode said the government welcomes NCAA’s approval for the non-scheduled flight operation, which he noted allows private jets and other chartered flights to land and take off from the airport between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (or sunrise to sunset), preparatory to the final approval for commercial flight operations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He wrote: “Most new airports are usually given non-scheduled flight approval to allow them clear audit gaps in their compliance before final approval for flight operational permit.

READ ALSO: Ekiti State Govt launches agricultural development cluster to boost food security

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji describes the NCAA’s approval as a welcome development and a justification for the state’s investment in the airport project, which was designed to boost Ekiti State’s socioe-conomic development by making the state more readily accessible.

“Governor Oyebanji had earlier in the year assured stakeholders that the Ekiti airport would become operational before the end of the year.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

