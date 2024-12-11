The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shut down illegal loan platforms used by criminals operating the “one chance” scheme.

This resolution was passed on Wednesday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) during plenary.

In his motion, Mr Osawaru highlighted that criminals often use loan apps to extort money from victims.

He explained that victims are coerced into using their details to apply for loans, with the money subsequently transferred to the criminals’ accounts.

Mr Osawaru noted that these perpetrators evade detection despite the mandatory use of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other identification systems.

The lawmaker attributed this to a lack of coordination between security agencies and banks, as well as the banks’ reluctance to assist customers or conduct thorough investigations, citing the need for police reports or affidavits.

The “One Chance” Scheme

The “one chance” scheme typically involves criminals posing as taxi or bus drivers, accompanied by accomplices pretending to be passengers. They lure unsuspecting victims into their vehicles, often by offering cheaper fares or claiming to head to a common destination.

Once inside, the criminals rob victims of valuables such as phones, money, and ATM cards. They often force victims to withdraw from ATM outlets money under duress.

Last week, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command directed all vehicle owners to remove tinted windows from their cars for security reasons.

However, the House of Representatives opposed the directive and asked the police to suspend its implementation.

The use of magical powers

In his motion, Mr Osawaru also referenced reports of criminals allegedly using “magical” powers to hypnotise victims. The victims are then taken to unknown locations where their bank accounts are drained using POS devices and other money transfer tools.

He added that victims, particularly women, are sometimes assaulted and thrown from moving vehicles.

“The House notes the perpetrators’ alleged magical powers used to hypnotise their victims and take them to unknown destinations, where the money in their different bank accounts is emptied using POS and other money transfer devices.

“At the same time, they inflict pain or injuries, rape their female victims, and push them out of a speeding vehicle afterwards,” he said.

Mr Osawaru further stated that the use of loan apps complicates efforts to track these criminals.

He called for swift action by security officials to restore sanity to the FCT.

House Resolutions

The House mandated the police, banks, and fintech operators, such as Opay and MoniePoint, to prioritise cases involving the “one chance” scheme and kidnappings.

It also urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other security agency heads to enhance surveillance within the FCT. Furthermore,

it further directed the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to maximise the use of Abuja Urban Mass Transit buses, many of which are currently idle.

The motion was adopted without debate and referred to the House Committees on FCT, Police Affairs, Banking Institutions, and Legislative Compliance for further action.

