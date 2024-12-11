Nigerians have yet again been thrown into darkness due to a ‘system outage’ from the national grid Wednesday afternoon.

A grid collapse, which is the breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under-frequency, is said to be responsible for this outage.

Electricity distribution companies announced a system outage around 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

The latest development is coming a month after the national grid collapsed in November.

Confirming the development, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (Jos DisCos) in a statement by its Head, Corporate Communication, Friday Elijah said: “Dear esteemed customers, The current outage being experienced within our franchise states is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred this afternoon at about 13:33 hours of today, 11 Wednesday, December 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better.”

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said: “Dear valued customer, Kindly be informed there was a reported case of system disturbance on 11 December 2024 at 13:32 hrs which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power is restored. Kindly bear with us,” it said.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle, said: “Dear valued customer, please be informed that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 1:32 p.m. today, causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, be assured that we are coordinating closely with relevant stakeholders to restore power fully as soon as the grid stabilised. Thank you.”

In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to officially speak on the issue as of press time Wednesday afternoon.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, did not respond to questions as of press time.

