The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi, says Nigeria needs collective action to tackle malnutrition as the country grapples with the global challenge of stunted growth in children.

Mr Sabi spoke on Wednesday at the Nutritious Food Fair hosted by the Niger State Government in Minna.

The minister highlighted the importance of sustainable food systems in addressing the country’s nutritional deficiencies.

Represented by Nuhu Kilishi, the director of the Nutrition and Food Safety Department, Mr Sabi revealed alarming statistics: 32 per cent of Nigerian children under five suffer from stunting, with approximately two million affected by severe acute malnutrition.

He called for increased collaboration among stakeholders to promote biofortified crops and other nutrition-focused initiatives.

“Malnutrition is not just a health issue but a development challenge,” he said. “This fair demonstrates the commitment of both federal and state governments, alongside partners like HarvestPlus, to address this urgent issue. We must strengthen our food systems and empower communities to ensure sustainable solutions.”

The two-day event, themed “Sustainable Food Systems, Our Collective Responsibility,” featured exhibitions, food demonstrations, and training on micro-processing for women, aiming to integrate more stakeholders into Nigeria’s nutrition value chain.

Governor Muhammad Bago of Niger State reaffirmed his commitment to positioning the state as a hub for biofortified and nutritious food production.

Mr Bago announced the establishment of a 30,000-hectare biofortified food production centre in Adunu, Paikoro Local Government Area, with a pilot scheme covering 3,000 hectares set to commence in the next dry season.

“Our goal is to ensure food and nutrition security for all Nigerlites,” Governor Bago stated. “We have already harvested over 1 million metric tonnes of maize this season and are producing various micronutrient-rich foods such as soybeans, millets, and cowpeas.”

In line with these efforts, he said the state has also invested heavily in hydroponics, training over 4,000 youths in the technology to enhance the production of fortified vegetables and other crops.

Yusuf Fu’ad, country manager of HarvestPlus Nigeria, applauded Niger State for its proactive approach, emphasising that integrating youth and women into the nutrition value chain remains a priority.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Musa Bawa, further noted the adoption of biofortification through the IFAD-VCDP programme, targeting vulnerable groups such as children under five, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

He said the Nutritious Food Fair exemplified a unified effort to tackle malnutrition by promoting biofortified crops and fostering innovation in agricultural practices.

“As Senator Sabi aptly summarised, ‘Addressing malnutrition is not just about food production; it’s about creating systems that work for everyone, from rural farmers to urban consumers,”’ Mr Bawa said.

