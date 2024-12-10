The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Tuesday struck out the bail application filed by former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.
The judge, Maryanne Anenih, struck out the application on the grounds that it was filed when the former governor had yet to be taken into custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The application was filed on 22 November, while the former governor was taken into custody of the anti-graft agency on 26 November and arraigned on 27 November.
READ ALSO: Court rejects EFCC’s request to arraign ex-governor Yahaya Bello in defence lawyer’s absence
The court had remanded Mr Bello in EFCC custody after his arraignment on 27 November, when he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges involving N110 billion allegedly diverted from Kogi State coffers.
|
(NAN)
Details later….
