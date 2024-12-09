Presidential results from Ghana’s 16 regions have begun arriving at the National Collation Centre via dedicated fax machines for the final announcement.
Saturday’s presidential election featured 12 candidates, including the current Vice President, Mahamadu Bawumia, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Although Mr Bawumia has conceded defeat based on the results collated by his party, the official process continues.
In compliance with the law, collation is still ongoing at the National Collation Centre, located near the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra.
The collation and announcement of presidential election results in Ghana involve four stages. First, the results are sorted and announced at polling stations. These results are then transported physically to constituency collation centres, where they are collated and announced. Subsequently, the constituency results are sent to the regional collation centres. Finally, copies of these regional results are faxed to the National Collation Centre.
In November, the Electoral Commission of Ghana announced the acquisition of 16 fax machines, one dedicated to each region.
As of 19:33 GMT on Sunday, results from five regions — Ahafo, Central, Western North, Oti, and Eastern — had arrived via fax machines.
The EC has announced that the result from Bono East is “in the pipeline”.
In the collation hall, political parties and their agents are assigned designated spaces, and results are shared with them as they come in.
Once all parties approve the results, they are certified by the Electoral Commission.
Results
The result from Central Region shows that Mr Mahama won the region by polling 562,620 votes against the 382,749 votes polled by Mr Bawumia.
Similarly, in Western region, the opposition candidate polled 202,619 votes against the 124,029 votes by Mr Bawumia.
The story is the same in Oti Region, where Mr Mahama’s 182,470 votes were enough to give him the region against the 86,484 votes got by the ruling party.
In Ahafo, the incumbent vice president polled 113,851 votes against 130,106 votes polled by Mr Mahama.
PREMIUM TIMES is on ground in Ghana to provide updates as the results are coming in.
