The police have arrested an 18-year-old painter over the murder of a retired Permanent Secretary, Adamu Jagaba, in Niger State.

Mr Jagaba was stabbed to death Saturday evening at a block industry along the Eastern Bye-pass, Minna and his attackers also stole his vehicle.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasi’u Abiodun, said the incident was reported to the Tudun-Wada police division on Saturday.

He added that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

However, at about 7 p.m. on the same day, a police team intercepted Mr Jagaba’s stolen vehicle on Bosso Estate Road, Minna, with the 18-year-old suspect, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem.

Mr Abiodun said the suspect under interrogation said he was the victim’s car painter and had just visited him at his block industry opposite the PDP Secretariat in Minna.

He allegedly further said that after discussing changing the vehicle bumper, he stabbed Mr Jagaba multiple times on the head and neck before driving away his vehicle.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he conspired with some of the deceased’s workers in committing the crime.

Mr Abiodun said the police were after other suspects as they continued their investigation.

