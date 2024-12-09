Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to form a majority in Parliament with 185 seats out of the 276 available.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, announced the figure on Sunday during a press briefing monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

It is expected that the Electoral Commission of Ghana wil officially announce the results soon.

Elections were held in the 276 constituencies across the country on Saturday.

Mr Kwetey described his NDC’s victory as a “green wave,” noting that the party had won seats it had never previously secured in a competitive election.

“Our count shows 185 seats are with the NDC,” Mr Kwetey said, adding that the collation process should be sped up.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, who is also the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had earlier conceded defeat during a press briefing. He also stated that the NDC is projected to secure majority in the parliament.

The majority threshold in parliament is 139 seats.

Former President John Mahama is expected to address a press conference on Monday.

