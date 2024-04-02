The Tiv Traditional Council (TTC), on Monday, brokered peace between Governor Hyacinth Alia and George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The hitherto close political allies had been in a cold war over the political leadership of the North-central state.

The conflict hit a crescendo with the recent inauguration of a factional APC State Executive Council by the governor, a development that saw the police stepping in to take over the APC state secretariat to forestall violence.

Worried by the worsening crisis, the Tiv paramount ruler, James Ayatse, and the TTC invited the duo to discuss the differences.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the TTC held a closed-door meeting with the two leaders in Gboko, the headquarters of the Tiv people, where it sought to iron out their differences.

Mr Ayatse, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, said the duo agreed to reconcile their differences.

“The two leaders have agreed to put aside their political differences and work for the progress of Benue.

“Today, I called the Governor of Benue, Rev Fr Alia, and the SGF, Sen George Akume, to discuss with them because of reports that we have received about conflicts between them.

“We have spoken with them. They have told us the issues. We discussed the issues and agreed together.

“They agreed to bury their differences and work together as a team for the good of the people.

“So, all the past differences have been put aside, and now we have a fresh start. We shall work together in unity, in cooperation and agreement for the progress and development of Benue.

“The leaders have made a commitment to keep to their word and ensure that there is peace and unity between them going forward.”

He said the SGF and the governor understood the weight of making an undertaking before the fathers of the land and shall abide by their words.

“Yes, they made a commitment. They shook hands and embraced one another. They have promised to work as a team.

“We are happy with the resolutions they took themselves, and we believe they have shown commitment. We are their fathers in the land; our blessings have a lot of importance in their activities.

“So, to make such commitment in the presence of the traditional rulers of the land is very weighty. We do believe that they will adhere to the resolutions that we have reached today,” he said

NAN reports that while a former senator, Barnabas Gemade, was Governor Alia’s witness during the reconciliation meeting, Michael Aondoakaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was Mr Akume’s witness.

The SGF and the governor, however, refused to speak with the press after the meeting.

(NAN)

