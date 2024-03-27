Rekhiat Momoh on Tuesday assumed office as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC).

The company disclosed this in a statement signed by its board of directors.

According to the statement, this follows the redeployment of its erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Tinuade Sanda, back to WPG Ltd, the core investor who seconded her to Eko Disco.

“We wish to inform the general public that Mrs Rekhiat Momoh has today 26th March 2024 assumed the role of Acting CEO of Eko Disco,” the statement said.

It explained that Mrs Momoh has been in the power sector for more than 31 meritorious years.

“She has risen through the ranks in the power sector from the days of National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), and now Eko Disco, receiving several excellence awards, commendations and medals along the way.

“A marketer by training, she has an MBA from Lagos State University. She’s a fellow of several organisations including Nigeria Institute of Management, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and several others.

“She has attended several leadership and management courses and training programmes both locally and internationally,” it said.

The board, however, expressed great confidence in her ability to perform the role effectively.

“We have great confidence in her ability to perform this role effectively and take the company to greater heights.”

The Decision

The EKEDC had earlier on Tuesday announced the removal of its MD/CEO, Ms Sanda.

The sack was contained in a letter dated 25 March, addressed to Ms Sanda and signed by the company’s chairman, Dere Otubu.

The letter titled ‘Implementation of NERC Directive on Seconded Staff’ said the decision was due to directives from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and takes effect immediately.

According to the letter, NERC has directed it to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed by the utility directly.

“We have received a NERC directive dated 21 March which instructed Eko Electricity Distribution Plc inter alia, as follows:

“EKEDC is here directed to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed by the utility directly, bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility and paid through the utilities payroll,” the letter reads in part.

It said the DisCo is obligated to obey these directives due to the powers of NERC as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023.

“In compliance with the above directive, all seconded staff from WPG Ltd are being released by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and returned to WPG Ltd. You are hereby relieved of your role, office, and position at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc effective immediately and returned to WPG Ltd your employer.

“You are further directed to hand over to the highest-ranking staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc under you. We hereby record our appreciation of your valuable services and contribution to the growth and successes achieved by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc over the years as a seconded staff from WPG,” it said.

West Power & Gas Limited (WPG) is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The consortium acquired a 60 per cent stake and controlling interest in Eko Distribution Company (Eko Disco).

