The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

The extension is to allow for more willing candidates to register for the examination, said a statement signed by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The 2024 Direct Entry registration commenced on Wednesday, 28 February, and was supposed to end on Thursday, 28 March.

“But on subsequent consideration, JAMB has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, 28 March 2024,” Mr Fabian said.

He added that the new deadline for registration is Thursday, 11 April.

“The extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to tackle the cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates,” he added.

“The Board, therefore, apologised for the inconveniences caused, pledging that going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.”

Acceptable A’level results

Direct Entry registration is for candidates with A’level results and are admitted to universities in the second year.

In 2023, JAMB introduced a new verification system for the A’Level results when it discovered that registrants had devised means of circumventing the A’level qualifications required from DE candidates.

The examination body had discovered that some candidates presented fake results, thereby forcing it to introduce strict measures to check the legitimacy of A’level results. This situation has also slowed down the process of registration.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, also listed 13 acceptable qualifications for Direct Entry Registration. These, he said, include a university diploma, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), and a university degree.

Others are authentic results from A’level examination bodies such as Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPED), NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate, NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate, NABTEB GCE-A’Level (2015 – 2021), Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureat,e and the National Registered Nurse/ Midwivery certificates.

JAMB, however, said it will not “compromise on its avowed determination to ensure that candidates, whose certificates were dubiously acquired, were prevented from benefiting from such certificates.”

It added that candidates whose certificate-issuing institutions are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests would not be allowed to register without doing the needful.

