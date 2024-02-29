The House of Representatives has directed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to reopen the registration portal for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) for another two weeks.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hassan Shinkafi (PDP, Zamfara) on Thursday.

The UTME is a compulsory Computer-Based Test (CBT) taken by all candidates seeking admission into Nigerian public and private tertiary institutions.

Over 1.5 million candidates sit the test annually.

The portal for registration was open between 15 January and 26 February during which 1,975,926 candidates registered. The year’s figure is more than the annual average, which is 1.5 million.

Moving the motion, Mr Shinkafi claimed that some candidates did not get to register for the examination because of economic hardship.

He stated that the failure to reopen the registration portal could lead to the exclusion of many candidates.

The lawmaker argued that the House is aware of “the painful economic situation prevailing in the Country, adding that “as a result, many families have been constrained from registering their wards by this timeline.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Shinkafi noted that “without an extension of the registration, many candidates will not be able to register and participate in the exercise, and that means there will not be a wider coverage and participation in this year’s UTME Examination in Nigeria.”

“Two weeks’ extension will encourage the parents of these candidates to register their children. Importantly, this will reassure the public on the confidence in this current administration in Nigeria,” he added.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, it was adopted unanimously without debate.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

