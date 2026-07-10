A viral Facebook video alleging that a police officer subjected his young daughter to starvation and prolonged abuse has triggered widespread outrage.

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the child has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment.

The initial video, posted on Facebook last Thursday by Jennifer Inyang, showed her standing beside a visibly malnourished girl along Ikpa Road in Uyo while making allegations against the child’s father, whom she claimed is a police officer.

In subsequent Facebook posts, Ms Inyang shared videos from a hospital where the girl was receiving treatment. She identified the child’s father as “Inspector Daniel Akpan,” whom she alleged was attached to the Police Division in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

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Disturbing allegations

In the initial video, Ms Inyang could be heard appealing to someone to film the girl’s condition.

“I am on Ikpa Road in Uyo. Come and record this girl,” she said while placing a hand on the girl’s shoulder.

She alleged that the girl had been repeatedly beaten, bullied and denied food.

“They have beaten her, bullied her and inflicted machete cuts on her. They have starved this child,” she said, adding that people around the scene identified the girl’s father as a police officer.

As the recording continued, unidentified voices off-camera made additional allegations.

“They even struck her with a hammer,” one voice claimed. Another alleged: “He also burned her with fire.”

Ms Inyang further claimed she was informed the girl’s mother died shortly after childbirth and alleged that the officer had “nine children with nine different women.” She also alleged that he encouraged his other children to maltreat the girl.

Appealing to the Akwa Ibom State Government, the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Women Affairs, she said: “I am standing here today as a mother. From this moment, this child should no longer remain in that environment. I will take her to the government and, if the law permits, adopt her.”

Throughout the video, the girl appeared weak and severely undernourished. Her ribs were visible beneath her clothing, while a piece of black cloth was wrapped around her foot, near what looked like a wound.

As she gently lifted part of the girl’s clothing to reveal her emaciated frame, Ms Inyang said emotionally, “Look at this little girl. She has been deprived of food. From today, I consider her my child.”

Hospital updates

In videos later shared from a hospital where she was receiving treatment, the girl was seen eating a plate of rice while Ms Inyang spoke to her.

“I bought chocolate, popcorn, everything that will make you happy,” Ms Inyang told the girl.

In one of the videos, the girl identified her father as “Inspector Daniel Akpan.”

Ms Inyang later shared photographs of a man she alleged was the child’s father, writing: “Here is the father of this girl. Daniel Okon Akpan. Inspector, Itu Division.”

In another Facebook update, she posted a video showing the girl being wheeled in for an X-ray.

She also shared her bank account details on Facebook, apparently seeking financial support to offset the child’s medical bills.

According to her Facebook profile, Ms Inyang describes herself as a content creator, marriage counsellor and master of ceremonies.

Police confirm rescue, begin investigation

Responding to enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, confirmed the child had been rescued and was receiving medical attention.

“The victim has been successfully rescued and taken to a medical facility, where she is currently receiving medical attention,” Ms John said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES last Thursday.

She added that preliminary police findings indicate that the girl’s father is a serving police officer currently posted to the police command in Delta, contrary to claims in Ms Inyang’s Facebook posts that he serves in Itu Division, Akwa Ibom.

She said investigators were working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

Social media reactions

The video drew widespread reactions from Facebook users, with many calling for immediate intervention by the authorities.

“I’m so devastated. God bless you for the show of love to the innocent girl,” Iniobong Akpakpan wrote.

“God bless you, Ma’am. If the girl would like to tell you the truth, there’s more to this,” Kataleya Ekpo commented.

However, George Imowo urged caution: “All this your story is hearsay, abi. Don’t conclude until you hear from both sides,” he wrote.

Another Facebook user, Abigail Akpan, stressed the girl’s immediate welfare.

“You’ve done well to expose (this). But while seeking justice, the girl should be given medical attention immediately,” she wrote.