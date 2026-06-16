Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has made it clear that his team’s focus is firmly fixed on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that the lingering fallout from January’s dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final will not distract the Lions of Teranga ahead of their blockbuster opener against France.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Group I showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Thiaw dismissed suggestions that the unresolved AFCON controversy remains on the minds of his players.

“I am not going to go back over the AFCON, that’s behind us. This is the World Cup. We have prepared well for it, and we are focused on tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match,” the Senegal coach said.

His comments come almost five months after one of the most controversial finals in African football history.

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Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in January’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, but the match was overshadowed by a dramatic protest from the reigning champions.

Furious after seeing a goal ruled out and angered by a late penalty awarded to the hosts, much of the Senegal team walked off the pitch in protest. The players eventually returned, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz saw his penalty saved, and Pape Gueye later scored the decisive goal that delivered Senegal’s second continental title.

The celebrations, however, proved short-lived, as two months later, the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of the title as punishment for the walk-off incident. Senegal subsequently appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are still awaiting a final verdict.

Despite the unresolved legal battle, Thiaw insists the focus is now entirely on football’s biggest stage.

Confidence, not complacency

The former midfielder knows exactly what it means to face France at a World Cup.

Thiaw was part of the Senegal squad that stunned the football world by defeating defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Although he remained an unused substitute that day, he witnessed first-hand one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

More than two decades later, he believes another Senegal victory would no longer qualify as a shock.

“It would not be a surprise if we beat a France team with world-class players,” he said.

“France are favourites, but our team has been champions of Africa, and we have qualified for a third straight World Cup.”

Thiaw’s confidence was also reflected in remarks released by the Senegal Football Federation ahead of the match.

“This will definitely not be an easy match. It is our first game at this World Cup, so it is a very important encounter, even if it is not decisive. We have prepared in the best possible way and hope that victory will be ours tomorrow.”

The 45-year-old also expressed satisfaction with the condition of his squad heading into one of the biggest fixtures of the group stage.

“I am fortunate to have my entire squad available. Our preparation allowed us to give playing time to everyone. It is a real advantage to begin the competition with a full squad.”

Mané returns, Koulibaly ready

Senegal will once again look to one of their greatest modern icons for inspiration; Sadio Mané returns to the World Cup stage at the age of 34 after missing the 2022 tournament through injury, providing experience and leadership for a squad eager to make another statement against one of football’s traditional giants.

There is also positive news on the fitness front, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly declared available despite recent concerns over a back problem. The France-born defender is expected to marshal Senegal’s defence as they attempt to contain one of the most talented squads in the competition.

For Senegal, the mission is simple: leave the AFCON controversy behind, embrace the challenge ahead and try to recreate another famous chapter in their World Cup history.

Twenty-four years ago, they shocked France and announced themselves to the world. On Tuesday night in New Jersey, they have another opportunity to do it again.