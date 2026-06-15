The Netherlands and Japan played out an exciting 2-2 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F encounter, after a dramatic second-half battle.

Both teams displayed attacking intent from the opening whistle, with the Netherlands relying on their physical strength and experience, while Japan impressed with quick passing and energetic pressing.

The Dutch side dominated possession during several periods of the first half but struggled to create clear openings against a disciplined Japanese defence.

Japan remained dangerous on the counter-attack, using their pace and movement to trouble the Netherlands whenever they advanced into the final third.

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The match burst into life after the interval when the Netherlands took the lead in the 51st minute through captain Virgil van Dijk.

The defender rose above the Japanese defence to head home a well-delivered cross, giving the Dutch a 1-0 advantage.

Japan responded immediately and restored parity in the 57th minute through Keito Nakamura, whose strike found the back of the net after a swift attacking move.

The equaliser transformed the contest, with Japan growing in confidence and the Netherlands forced to increase their attacking efforts.

The Netherlands regained the lead in the 64th minute when Crysencio Summerville produced a composed finish to make it 2-1.

Summerville’s goal appeared to have placed the Dutch in control, but Japan refused to surrender and continued searching for another breakthrough.

The Samurai Blue maintained pressure late in the game, forcing the Netherlands into defensive action as they pushed forward for a result.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 89th minute when Daichi Kamada scored a late equaliser to make it 2-2.

The final moments were played at a high tempo, with both sides attempting to find a winning goal before the referee ended the contest.

The draw earned both teams a valuable point in Group F, keeping their qualification hopes alive in a tightly contested section.

For the Netherlands, the result represented a missed opportunity after twice taking the lead, while Japan gained confidence from their strong comeback performance.

The match also underlined Japan’s growing competitiveness on the world stage and the Netherlands’ challenge of turning dominance into victories at major tournaments. (NAN)