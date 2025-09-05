The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has fixed 26 September 2026 for local government council chairmanship and councilorship elections in Enugu State.

The Chairperson of the ENSIEC, Christian Ngwu, announced this in a notice issued on Wednesday.

Mr Ngwu, a professor, said the political party primaries will be held from 23 January to 18 February 2026.

The chairperson said the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries and the observation of the process by ENSIEC would take place within the same period.

He said the commission has also given political parties between 27 November and 12 December 2025 to submit information on the conduct of party primaries, specifying the time, venue, and date.

Mr Ngwu said the electoral body also fixed screening of chairmanship candidates’ credentials at the ENSIEC Headquarters to be held between 25 to 27 March 2026.

He said the screening exercise would be held in Enugu North District on 25 March, Enugu East District on 26 and Enugu West District on 27 March – all in 2026.

The chairperson said political parties must submit nomination forms ENSIEC 7 and ENSIEC 7A for Chairmanship and Councillorship Elections not later than 180 days before the election.

He explained that any submission outside the period would be in violation of Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Previous election

The ENSIEC conducted the last local government council election in Enugu State on 21 September 2024.

During the election last year, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State won all the chairmanship and councilorship seats in the state.

Before the election, Enugu State had been among a few states in Nigeria with elected chairpersons and councillors across local government areas in the South-eastern state.

A Supreme Court ruling, in July 2024, affirmed the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The Supreme Court held that the local governments across the country should, henceforth, receive their allocations directly from the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The ruling empowers the federal government to withhold allocations of local governments being administered by a caretaker committee.