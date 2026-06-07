The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded a 27 per cent drop in road traffic crashes and a 22 per cent decrease in crash victims during the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir, compared with the 2025 statistics.

The Corp Public Education Officer (CPEO), Osondu Ohaeri, revealed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Ohaeri described the outcome as one of the corps most remarkable operational achievements in recent years.

He said the outcome was another proof of the effectiveness of the corps’s proactive traffic management strategies, intensive public enlightenment campaigns, robust enforcement activities, and enhanced emergency response mechanisms.

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He also said the operational report showed that road traffic crashes during the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir Special Patrol Operations declined drastically, from 191 recorded in 2025 to 142 in 2026.

He further said that there was also a reduction in the number of people involved in crashes from 1,364 persons in 2025 to 1,064 in 2026.

“Additionally, the corps (FRSC) achieved a 25.4 per cent decrease in injuries, with the number of injured persons reducing from 576 to 430 within the period under review.

“These impressive gains represent hundreds of lives protected and families spared the devastating consequences of road traffic crashes,” he said.

The FRSC official credited the outstanding performance to the strategic deployment of personnel and operational assets across critical corridors nationwide.

He said this was achieved through round-the-clock patrols, intelligence-driven surveillance, motorised chain-patrol operations, prompt rescue interventions, traffic calming measures, stakeholder collaborations, and sustained public education campaigns.

“The corps employed these protocols and succeeded in creating safer travel conditions for millions of Nigerians, who journeyed across the country before, during and after Sallah celebrations,” he said.

Mr Ohaeri quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, as commending the dedication, professionalism and resilience displayed by personnel, special marshals, and collaborating agencies throughout the operation.

Mr Mohammed noted that the results demonstrated that sustained enforcement, strategic planning, and collective commitment to road safety could substantially reduce the burden of crashes on Nigerian roads.

He further expressed appreciation to motorists and other road users, who adhered to traffic regulations and embraced the corps’ safety advisories throughout the festive season.

Mr Mohammed further reassured the public of the FRSC’s commitment to strengthening its interventions, deepening stakeholder engagement, and enhancing operational efficiency to achieve greater reductions in crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

He urged road users to sustain the culture of safety beyond festive periods, stressing that road safety remains a shared responsibility requiring the cooperation of every Nigerian.

(NAN)