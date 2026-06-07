The Super Eagles have suffered a setback ahead of next week’s international friendly against Portugal after defender Igho Ogbu sustained an injury during training in Lisbon.

Team officials confirmed on Saturday evening that Ogbu picked up the injury during the team’s training session, with medical personnel suspecting a rupture of his left Achilles tendon.

The injury immediately rules the defender out of Wednesday’s high-profile encounter against Portugal in Leiria and raises concerns over a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ogbu had been among the players being closely monitored by Head Coach Eric Chelle as the Franco-Malian tactician continues to assess his options ahead of future competitive fixtures, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The setback comes just as the Super Eagles’ preparations were gathering momentum in Portugal.

Nigeria held their first training session in Lisbon on Friday after arriving from Poland, where they played out a 2-2 draw in an international friendly earlier this week.

The squad had been strengthened by the arrivals of Alex Iwobi, Genk defender Christian Akpan and winger Samuel Chukwueze, taking the number of players in camp to 22.

Ogbu’s injury could now open the door for another defender to stake a claim for a place in Chelle’s plans as the coach continues to blend experienced internationals with emerging talents.

Building towards the future

The Portugal friendly is part of Chelle’s wider efforts to reshape and strengthen the Super Eagles following his appointment.

The former Mali coach has used the current international window to widen Nigeria’s player pool, giving opportunities to several young players during the Unity Cup in London and the recent match against Poland.

Speaking recently on his approach to squad selection, Chelle explained that introducing younger players was part of a deliberate strategy to improve the team.

“We analyse our game and we try to put some players who can make the team improve because for me and for everybody it takes one detail to win a trophy,” he said.

“So we have to improve because I think we have to put some young players who can bring a new mentality, something new.”

The Super Eagles face Portugal on Wednesday in what will be Nigeria’s second and final friendly of the international window.

The match carries extra significance for the hosts as it will serve as Portugal’s final outing before they begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.