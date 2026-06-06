Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu believes Nigeria’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Senegal has provided valuable answers and raised important questions as preparations intensify for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after the international friendly in Ikenne, Madugu described the win over the Teranga Lionesses as an encouraging step in Nigeria’s buildup campaign, while stressing that the ten-time African champions remain a work in progress.

“We are happy with the result because every game is important and every team wants to win,” Madugu said.

“But beyond the result, these matches are about assessing our level of preparedness, testing tactical ideas and giving players opportunities to show that they deserve a place in the team.”

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The Super Falcons eventually overcame a stubborn Senegal side, but not before enduring a difficult opening spell that exposed some areas requiring urgent attention ahead of WAFCON.

Slow start raises concerns

Madugu admitted Nigeria struggled to settle into the game and allowed Senegal too much freedom in the opening exchanges.

“We didn’t get off to a good start,” he explained.

“For the first few minutes, they were very comfortable moving the ball around and controlling certain areas. We had to make adjustments from the touchline and give instructions that allowed us to regain control of the midfield.”

The coach, however, was pleased with the team’s response once they settled into their rhythm, particularly their ability to wrestle control away from a well-organised Senegalese side.

Oladipo and Ijamilusi stake their claims

One of the major positives from the encounter was the growing partnership between the just-concluded Serie A women’s best defender, Shukurat Oladipo, and China-based Folashade Ijamilusi, who impressed on the flanks in the absence of injured defender Michelle Alozie.

Madugu revealed the chemistry between the two players is no coincidence.

“Shukurat has been an important member of this team for some time, and she has a very good understanding of Shade,” he said.

“They played together at club level before moving abroad, and that familiarity shows in their combination play.”

The coach also welcomed the increasing competition for places within the squad, describing it as a positive headache for his technical crew.

“It is good for the country when players are competing strongly for the same positions. Sometimes selection decisions are not about who is better but about tactical requirements and the type of opposition we are facing.”

Learning from mistakes

Madugu refused to dwell on the goal Nigeria conceded, describing it as a combination of individual error and smart attacking play from Senegal.

“It was an individual mistake from our side, but credit must go to the Senegalese player for recognising the opportunity and taking advantage of it,” he noted.

“Football is about learning. Every game presents positives and negatives. We have identified areas we need to improve and also things we did well. The objective now is to keep building.”

WAFCON goals are clearly defined

As defending African champions, the Super Falcons will arrive at WAFCON carrying the weight of expectation, and coach Madugu acknowledges the challenge.

“Every team will be targeting Nigeria because we are the champions. We understand that, and we have to be ready.”

The coach also outlined his priorities for the tournament.

“Our first objective is to reach the semi-finals because that is the pathway to World Cup qualification. After that, our focus will be on retaining the title.”

Oshoala, Payne and the value of versatility

Madugu reserved praise for six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who returned to the squad after another productive club campaign.

“When players perform consistently for their clubs, they deserve opportunities with the national team,” he said.

“Asisat did well. On another day, she could have scored even more because she created good opportunities for herself.”

The coach also highlighted the tactical importance of versatile players like Toni Payne, who has been deployed in multiple roles throughout her international career.

“Toni can play in several positions, and that’s a huge advantage for any team,” Madugu explained.

“It gives us flexibility and makes us less predictable to opponents. In tournaments, injuries and suspensions can happen, so having players who can adapt is extremely important.”

Selection battle intensifies

With WAFCON fast approaching, Madugu insists every player remains under assessment.

“These games are not just about winning,” he concluded.

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“We are evaluating players, testing options and preparing for different situations we may face during the tournament.

“Not every player needs 90 minutes to convince us. What matters is what they contribute when given the opportunity.”

For now, the Super Falcons remain unbeaten in camp and encouraged by signs of progress. But as Madugu repeatedly stressed, the journey towards another continental title is only beginning.

The victory over Senegal may have boosted confidence, but for Nigeria’s coaching crew, the bigger objective remains ensuring the Super Falcons arrive at WAFCON stronger, sharper and fully prepared to defend their crown.