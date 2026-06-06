Nigeria’s world record holder, Tobi Amusan, added another milestone to her illustrious career on Saturday, setting a new meet record in the women’s 100m hurdles at the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan.

The Nigerian sprint hurdler cruised to victory in 12.72 seconds despite running into a slight headwind of -0.3m/s, finishing comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.

Taiwan’s Bo Ya Zhang came in a distant second in 13.17 seconds as Amusan underlined her superiority with another dominant display.

While the time was well below her season’s best, the victory was enough to erase the previous meet record and extend a remarkable run of form that has seen the Nigerian continue to collect titles and records across the international circuit.

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The latest achievement comes barely weeks after Amusan secured her first Diamond League victory of the 2026 season in Rabat, Morocco.

At the Rabat Diamond League, the 29-year-old stormed to victory in 12.28 seconds, equalling her season’s best and breaking her own meeting record of 12.45 seconds set at the same venue in 2025.

That performance marked a significant turning point in her campaign after opening the Diamond League season with podium finishes in China. Amusan had placed third in Shanghai with a time of 12.41 seconds before improving to 12.28 seconds for a runner-up finish in Xiamen, where she lost only to American hurdling star Masai Russell.

Her 12.28-second run remains one of the fastest times recorded globally this year and ranks among the best performances of her distinguished career.

The former world champion has steadily built momentum throughout the season. Before beginning her Diamond League campaign, she claimed gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the African Championships in Accra, helping Nigeria secure its first gold medal of the competition.

Since bursting onto the global stage with her historic world title and world record of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Amusan has remained one of the most consistent performers in women’s hurdling.

The latest meet record in New Taipei may not rank among her fastest times, but it further highlights her consistency and ability to deliver victories wherever she competes.