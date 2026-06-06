Cataracts are often associated with ageing, but eye specialists say children can also develop the condition, sometimes from birth, with delayed diagnosis capable of causing permanent vision loss.

A cataract occurs when the eye’s natural lens, which is normally clear, becomes cloudy. This prevents light from passing properly into the eye, resulting in blurred or reduced vision.

Although the condition is more common among older adults, experts say it can also affect babies and children.

Experts warn that poor awareness, excessive screen exposure, self-medication and late hospital visits are worsening eye problems among children, even as many parents wrongly believe children are “too young” to have serious eye conditions.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Studies reveal that childhood cataract contributes between 7.4 and 15.3 per cent of childhood blindness globally, with delayed diagnosis and treatment remaining a major challenge in developing countries like Nigeria.

The study warned that many children are brought to hospitals after the critical stage of visual development, increasing the risk of irreversible blindness even after treatment.

According to a report on paediatric eye care in Nigeria published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), childhood blindness accounts for between five and 10 per cent of the country’s blindness burden, with nearly 70 per cent of cases considered preventable or treatable if detected early.

The report identified childhood cataract as one of the leading causes of avoidable blindness among Nigerian children, while also highlighting shortages of specialised paediatric eye care services across the country.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Samuel Osayamen, a senior ophthalmologist, said childhood cataracts are not uncommon and can significantly affect a child’s vision and brain development if left untreated.

Causes beyond ageing

Mr Osayamen explained that cataracts in children may be congenital, meaning present at birth, or acquired later due to injuries, medications, infections or underlying medical conditions.

He said infections during pregnancy, including rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis and cytomegalovirus, can affect unborn babies and increase the risk of congenital cataracts.

“If these infections are left untreated, they could affect the baby and eventually lead to congenital cataracts when the child is born,” he said.

Mr Osayamen noted that genetics also play a significant role in some childhood cataract cases.

According to him, certain genetic mutations and inherited conditions can cause changes in the eye’s lens, resulting in cloudy vision.

He added that maternal use of some medications, such as tetracycline, diabetes during pregnancy, birth injuries, trauma and inflammatory conditions may also contribute to the development of cataracts in children.

Mr Osayamen further warned that traumatic cataracts are becoming increasingly common among children due to domestic accidents and unsafe play.

“We have had cases where children playing at home accidentally injured one another in the eye, leading to traumatic cataracts,” he said.

Signs parents should watch for

Mr Osayamen expressed concern about excessive screen exposure among toddlers and young children, warning that prolonged use of tablets and mobile phones may contribute to vision problems and developmental challenges.

“Some parents give babies tablets for long hours just to keep them occupied. In the long run, it may cause more harm than good,” he said.

He also cautioned against self-medication, noting that inappropriate treatment could lead to eye complications.

The specialist advised parents to prioritise regular eye examinations, ensure proper nutrition and seek medical attention promptly whenever unusual changes in their children’s vision are noticed.

He noted that many children may not complain about poor eyesight, making parental observation particularly important.

According to him, warning signs may include moving unusually close to television screens, difficulty following light or objects, poor eye contact, a whitish appearance in the eye, or difficulty recognising objects.

“When your child constantly moves very close to the television, it could mean the child is not seeing properly,” he said.

Unlike adults, he explained, children often adapt quietly to poor vision, making early detection more difficult.

Risk of permanent damage

Mr Osayamen warned that untreated cataracts can permanently affect the connection between the eyes and the brain during a child’s development.

“One of the worst complications is amblyopia, also called lazy eye. The eye gradually becomes used to not seeing clearly and, later, nothing can reverse it,” he said.

He explained that some children may also develop strabismus, commonly known as squint, in which the eyes become misaligned because the brain begins to ignore the weaker eye.

He added that untreated cataracts may also lead to uncontrolled eye movements known as nystagmus, commonly referred to as “dancing eyes”.

On the use of glasses at an early age, Mr Osayamen said many children wear them because of refractive errors such as short-sightedness or long-sightedness, which may be hereditary.

He stressed that wearing glasses from an early age should not be viewed as abnormal or harmful.

“Glasses help the child to see clearly and support proper eye development. They do not automatically remove the condition causing the poor vision,” he said.