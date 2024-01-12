Following reports of alleged kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered the deployment of police officers with guarded security equipment to be stationed on the road and ensure the safety of travellers.

The IGP further directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Ede Ekpeji, to monitor the operation and ensure strict compliance with the order by the police designated to the highway.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on the force’s X (Twitter) handle on Thursday.

“In response to the growing concerns regarding security along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has implemented robust measures to enhance safety and security in the region.

“The IGP, while directing the DIG Operations, DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, on strict supervision of the personnel detailed for operations along the route, reiterated that the proactive step aims to reassure citizens and travellers of their safety, as the increased presence of security forces in the region will act as a deterrent to criminal activities,” the statement noted.

Between 6 and 7 January, no fewer than 85 persons, comprising both travellers and residents, were reportedly abducted by gunmen at Katari, along the Kaduna – Abuja highways, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Four persons were allegedly killed by the hoodlums.

Mr Egbetokun, the statement said, emphasised the need for a collaborative effort to “maintaining the security and well-being of all residents and travellers,” adding that the public should “remain vigilant” and “cooperate with security personnel” while discharging their duties.

“The IGP assures the public that these strengthened security measures are part of an ongoing commitment to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment,” it added.

Meanwhile, the police have debunked the report of the abduction of the travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway but confirmed that there was an attack on the road at Dogon Fili near Katari.

In a statement, the police spokesperson in Kaduna State, Mansir Hassan, acknowledged a significant gun battle between security forces and bandits at the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Dogon Fili on 6 January but that no one was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident.

Mr Hassan said some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds while six persons travelling on the highway sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital for medical care.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that no fewer than 15 persons were kidnapped in Abuja and its environs in the first week of this year.

