The federal government has underscored the need to strengthen bilateral relations with Israel, particularly in the areas of agriculture, security, defence, entertainment, education and healthcare, as part of efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, made the disclosure when he received in audience the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, on Tuesday 2nd June, 2026 in Abuja.

Mr Akume highlighted Nigeria’s enormous potentials, especially its vast arable land, large and vibrant population, and abundant natural resources, including oil. He noted that with the right partnerships and investments, Nigeria possesses the capacity to become a major global player in food production, technology, education and healthcare delivery.

Recalling his two visits to Israel, the SGF expressed admiration for the country’s remarkable achievements despite its challenging environmental conditions. He particularly commended Israel’s advancements in healthcare, education, agriculture and technological innovation, describing the country as a model of resilience and strategic development.

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Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, described Nigeria as a blessed nation with immense opportunities and numerous similarities with Israel. He noted that Israel had successfully transformed vast desert areas into productive agricultural lands through advanced irrigation systems and innovative farming techniques.

The ambassador expressed Israel’s readiness to partner with Nigeria in developing its agricultural sector to boost food production and position the country as a major exporter of agricultural products. He emphasised that the key requirement for achieving such transformation is strong political will and sustained commitment to implementation.

Mr. Freeman also observed that Nigeria and Israel face common security challenges, particularly the threat of terrorism, stressing that terrorism remains a global concern requiring coordinated international responses. He further sought to understand Nigeria’s priorities in areas such as troop training, cybersecurity, tracking of illicit financial flows, border security and tactical operational requirements, with a view to identifying areas for strategic collaboration.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Homeland Security, Adeyinka Famadewa, noted that Nigeria and Israel share similar security challenges. He stated that while both countries confront threats posed by terrorism and other forms of insecurity, Israel has developed advanced technological capabilities and security systems that could be beneficial to Nigeria.

Mr Famadewa, a retired major general, emphasised the need for enhanced intelligence sharing, capacity building and specialised training programmes between both countries to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve national resilience against emerging security threats.

The courtesy call was witnessed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Ibrahim Kana.

Signed:

Chris Ugwuegbulam

Head, Information & Public Relations

3rd June, 2026.